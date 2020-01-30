Street Dancer 3D vs Panga box office day 6: Kangana Ranaut’s film yet to reach Rs 20 cr mark, Varun Dhawan movie earns Rs 53.34 cr

bollywood

Street Dancer 3D, starring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor, has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark but continues to show a downward trend during the week. The film, which had opened at Rs 10.26 crore on Friday, went on to collect Rs 3.58 crore on Wednesday. It now stands at a total of Rs 53.34 crore.

Film trade analyst shared the box office collections of the film on Twitter. He wrote, “StreetDancer3D continues to slide downwards... Fri 10.26 cr, Sat 13.21 cr, Sun 17.76 cr, Mon 4.65 cr, Tue 3.88 cr, Wed 3.58 cr. Total: Rs 53.34 cr. India biz.”

#StreetDancer3D continues to slide downwards... Fri 10.26 cr, Sat 13.21 cr, Sun 17.76 cr, Mon 4.65 cr, Tue 3.88 cr, Wed 3.58 cr. Total: ₹ 53.34 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 30, 2020

Directed by Remo D’Souza, Street Dancer also stars Prabhudeva, Nora Fatehi and several other dancers. It had released alongside Kangana Ranaut’s Panga, directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. Panga continues to maintain a slow pace and is yet to cross Rs 20 crore. After an opening of Rs 2.70 crore, it had shown improvement during the weekend but fell during the weekdays.

Panga earned Rs 1.62 crore on Wednesday and now stands at Rs 19.83 crore. Sharing the box office figures of the film, Taran wrote, “Panga is steady on the lower side... Fri 2.70 cr, Sat 5.61 cr, Sun 6.60 cr, Mon 1.65 cr, Tue 1.65 cr, Wed 1.62 cr. Total: Rs 19.83 cr. India biz.”

#Panga is steady on the lower side... Fri 2.70 cr, Sat 5.61 cr, Sun 6.60 cr, Mon 1.65 cr, Tue 1.65 cr, Wed 1.62 cr. Total: ₹ 19.83 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 30, 2020

The two films not just clashed with each other but also faced competition from Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji, which continues to hold fort in its third week. It collected Rs 2.92 crore on Wednesday, which takes its total collection to Rs 235 crore so far. “Tanhaji nears *lifetime biz* of #Simmba... Next target: Uri... [Week 3] Fri 5.38 cr, Sat 9.52 cr, Sun 12.58 cr, Mon 4.03 cr, Tue 3.22 cr, Wed 2.92 cr. Total: Rs 235. 10 cr. India biz.”

The film is Ajay’s highest grossing film and is expected to cross the Rs 250 crore mark soon. Directed by Om Raut, the film also starred Saif Ali Khan and Kajol.

Hinting about the triple clash, film trade analyst Girish Johar had earlier told Hindustan Times, “Tanhaji is very strong in Mumbai and Gujrat circuit. But if the two films get a positive word of mouth, they will definitely get the first preference at the theatres. But if any of the two fails to impress, Tanhaji can gain in that scenario.”

