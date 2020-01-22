e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 22, 2020
Home / Bollywood / Tanhaji box office day 12: Ajay Devgn’s 100th film to breach Rs 200-cr mark soon, earns Rs 183.34 cr

Tanhaji box office day 12: Ajay Devgn’s 100th film to breach Rs 200-cr mark soon, earns Rs 183.34 cr

Tanhaji box office collection day 12: Ajay Devgn’s film is all set to beat the collections of Golmaal Again to become his highest grossing film at the box office.

bollywood Updated: Jan 22, 2020 11:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Tanhaji box office: The Ajay Devgn film stands at Rs 183.34 crore.
Tanhaji box office: The Ajay Devgn film stands at Rs 183.34 crore.
         

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Ajay Devgn’s 100th film of his career, is on the way to enter the Rs 200 crore club. The film continues to dominate the ticket counters in its second week and has collected Rs 183.34 crore so far.

The period drama collected Rs 7.72 crore on Tuesday. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the day-wise collections of the film on Twitter. He wrote, “Tanhaji continues to stand tall, run triumphantly on weekdays... Next target: Rs 200 cr... Will be Ajay Devgn’s second film to hit Rs 200 cr, after #GolmaalAgain... [Week 2] Fri 10.06 cr, Sat 16.36 cr, Sun 22.12 cr, Mon 8.17 cr, Tue 7.72 cr. Total: Rs 183.34 cr. India biz.”

 

Tanhaji will soon become Ajay’s highest grossing film when it beats his 2017 film Golmaal Again, which stands at a total domestic collection of Rs 205 crore. Tanhaji is also his fifth consecutive film to cross the Rs 100-crore mark.

Tanhaji had released alongside Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak. It had collected Rs 32.48 crore in 12 days.

Ajay recently hosted a special film screening for the three military chiefs of the nation -- Army, Navy and Air Force. He later thanked them for praising the film. “Honoured to spend an evening with the three Chiefs. Thank you all for the love given to Tanhaji,” he tweeted.

The historical drama chronicles the story of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s Subedar Tanaji Malusare, who sacrificed his life reclaiming the Sinhagad Fort from Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s forces and fighting for the principle of ‘Bhagwa’ (saffron) flag, ‘Swaraj’ (home-rule) and ‘Satya’ (truth). The Om Raut directorial stars Ajay Devgn in the title role along with Saif Ali Khan, Kajol and Sharad Kelkar in key roles. While Kajol played Ajay’s wife Savitribai, Saif Ali Khan played the antagonist Udaybhan.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra at WEF, Davos: ‘I want my kids to grow up in a world where the world leaders have listened to Greta’s generation’

However, Saif recently landed in a major controversy when on being asked to comment on the political subtext of the film during an interview, he said, “For some reason I didn’t take a stand. Maybe next time I would. I was very excited to play the role because it’s a delicious role. But when people say this is history, I don’t think this is history. I am quite aware of what the history was. I don’t think there was a concept of India till perhaps the British gave it one. I don’t think there is really any constructive point in arguing about loudly, provided you yourself know why you’re doing it.”

Ajay Devgn’s top 5 grossers

Golmaal Again -205 crore
Total Dhamaal - Rs 154 crore
Singham Returns Rs 140 crore
Golmaal 3 - Rs 106 crore Son of
Sardaar Rs 105 crore

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Govt, petitioners spar over stay on CAA; hearing in SC after 4 weeks
Govt, petitioners spar over stay on CAA; hearing in SC after 4 weeks
Analysis: Periyar’s controversial legacy & why he still impacts TN politics
Analysis: Periyar’s controversial legacy & why he still impacts TN politics
Trump’s 7 mediation offers show he can’t stay away from Kashmir
Trump’s 7 mediation offers show he can’t stay away from Kashmir
Saudi dubs report of Kingdom hacking Jeff Bezos’ phone ‘absurd’, calls for probe
Saudi dubs report of Kingdom hacking Jeff Bezos’ phone ‘absurd’, calls for probe
Sodomised boy hangs self in hostel, 18-page suicide note reveals details: Cops
Sodomised boy hangs self in hostel, 18-page suicide note reveals details: Cops
Six stab 29-year-old man 30 times outside bar in Maharashtra
Six stab 29-year-old man 30 times outside bar in Maharashtra
Tata Motors all set to officially launch ultra stylish Altroz hatchback
Tata Motors all set to officially launch ultra stylish Altroz hatchback
Sehwag on KL Rahul as WK, reveals difference in Dhoni & Kohli’s management
Sehwag on KL Rahul as WK, reveals difference in Dhoni & Kohli’s management
trending topics
WhatsApp Dark ModeDonald TrumpPrashant KishorCitizenship actSamsung Galaxy S20 SaleCBSE 12th Exam TipsAlia BhattDeepika Padukone

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news