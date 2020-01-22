Tanhaji box office day 12: Ajay Devgn’s 100th film to breach Rs 200-cr mark soon, earns Rs 183.34 cr

bollywood

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Ajay Devgn’s 100th film of his career, is on the way to enter the Rs 200 crore club. The film continues to dominate the ticket counters in its second week and has collected Rs 183.34 crore so far.

The period drama collected Rs 7.72 crore on Tuesday. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the day-wise collections of the film on Twitter. He wrote, “Tanhaji continues to stand tall, run triumphantly on weekdays... Next target: Rs 200 cr... Will be Ajay Devgn’s second film to hit Rs 200 cr, after #GolmaalAgain... [Week 2] Fri 10.06 cr, Sat 16.36 cr, Sun 22.12 cr, Mon 8.17 cr, Tue 7.72 cr. Total: Rs 183.34 cr. India biz.”

#Tanhaji is unshakable... Packs a solid number on [second] Mon... Crosses ₹ 175 cr... Sure to challenge *lifetime biz* of #GolmaalAgain... Rewriting record books in #Maharashtra... [Week 2] Fri 10.06 cr, Sat 16.36 cr, Sun 22.12 cr, Mon 8.17 cr. Total: ₹ 175.62 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 21, 2020

Tanhaji will soon become Ajay’s highest grossing film when it beats his 2017 film Golmaal Again, which stands at a total domestic collection of Rs 205 crore. Tanhaji is also his fifth consecutive film to cross the Rs 100-crore mark.

Tanhaji had released alongside Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak. It had collected Rs 32.48 crore in 12 days.

Ajay recently hosted a special film screening for the three military chiefs of the nation -- Army, Navy and Air Force. He later thanked them for praising the film. “Honoured to spend an evening with the three Chiefs. Thank you all for the love given to Tanhaji,” he tweeted.

The historical drama chronicles the story of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s Subedar Tanaji Malusare, who sacrificed his life reclaiming the Sinhagad Fort from Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s forces and fighting for the principle of ‘Bhagwa’ (saffron) flag, ‘Swaraj’ (home-rule) and ‘Satya’ (truth). The Om Raut directorial stars Ajay Devgn in the title role along with Saif Ali Khan, Kajol and Sharad Kelkar in key roles. While Kajol played Ajay’s wife Savitribai, Saif Ali Khan played the antagonist Udaybhan.

However, Saif recently landed in a major controversy when on being asked to comment on the political subtext of the film during an interview, he said, “For some reason I didn’t take a stand. Maybe next time I would. I was very excited to play the role because it’s a delicious role. But when people say this is history, I don’t think this is history. I am quite aware of what the history was. I don’t think there was a concept of India till perhaps the British gave it one. I don’t think there is really any constructive point in arguing about loudly, provided you yourself know why you’re doing it.”

Ajay Devgn’s top 5 grossers

Golmaal Again -205 crore

Total Dhamaal - Rs 154 crore

Singham Returns Rs 140 crore

Golmaal 3 - Rs 106 crore Son of

Sardaar Rs 105 crore

