Priyanka Chopra at WEF, Davos: ‘I want my kids to grow up in a world where the world leaders have listened to Greta’s generation’

Updated: Jan 22, 2020 09:10 IST

Priyanka Chopra took part in a fireside chat with many renowned figures at the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland on Tuesday. The actor was dressed in a black dress paired with a matching overcoat as she headed for the meet and has now shared snippets from her chat and her meet and greet with the guests.

Priyanka spoke about the need to create the kind of progress we want to see and why we need philanthropy at scale to solve the world’s most challenging problems. She also spoke about how India successfully eradicated polio with the help of 200 million volunteers. She stressed on creating a population people want to invest in.

Priyanka Chopra during the fireside chat with Maria Forbes at WEF, Davos.

Priyanka Chopra preps up for fireside chat at WEF, Davos.

Priyanka Chopra with other speakers at the World Economic Forum meet.

Talking about why she wants to be part of the change, Priyanka said, “I want my kids to grow up in a world where the world leaders have listened to Greta’s (Thunberg) generation, where the climate crisis is contained if not averted, where a woman’s ability to succeed is a basic human right and not based on geography and chance.”

Priyanka also shared a candid picture of herself prepping for the chat in her car. In the picture, she is seen sitting with papers spread all over and around her. The actor captioned the picture, “In the “office” for my fireside chat with Maria Forbes.”

She also shared a happy picture of herself having a hearty laugh with Dr. Ngozi at the meet. Introducing her to her fans, she wrote in the caption, “Dr Ngozi on behalf of Gavi has vaccinated 86% of the world’s children and has saved over 13 million lives since 2000. She is truly doing God’s work. Dr. Ngozi is an economist, international development expert and the Chair of @gavialliance - an incredible organization that has helped immunize more than 760 million children and saved 13 million lives. The proof is in the numbers, and it’s evident that with organizations like Gavi and its amazing partners like @unicef and @who, we can eradicate extreme poverty. #Davos2020.”

