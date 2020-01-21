e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Priyanka Chopra arrives in Davos for ‘fireside chat’ with billionaires, shares pics from Swiss Alps. See here

Priyanka Chopra arrives in Davos for ‘fireside chat’ with billionaires, shares pics from Swiss Alps. See here

Priyanka Chopra has arrived in Davos, Switzerland, where she is scheduled to address world leaders on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum annual meeting.

bollywood Updated: Jan 21, 2020 09:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Priyanka Chopra is attending the WEF as a Global Citizen ambassador.
Priyanka Chopra is attending the WEF as a Global Citizen ambassador.
         

Actor Priyanka Chopra is in Davos, Switzerland, to attend the ongoing World Economic Forum annual meeting. She took to Instagram to share several stories about her trip.

In a series of posts, Priyanka shared a video of herself sitting in a car, another video from her balcony overlooking the snowy landscapes, and a picture of her entire team sitting across each other on a dinner table. Priyanka was in India on Sunday, when she attended the annual Umang event, in honour of the Mumbai police.

She’d shared a picture of her look on Instagram, which her husband Nick Jonas called ‘stunning’ in the comments.

Hindustantimes

According to CNN, Priyanka is set to address world leaders and billionaires in Davos, where she is present as a Global Citizen ambassador, about extreme poverty, climate change and inequity.

According to the official Global Citizen website, Priyanka will take part in a ‘fireside chat’ with the likes of Belgium’s Deputy PM Alexander DeCroo, South African disability activist Eddie Ndopo, P&G’s Chief Brand Officer Marc Pritchard, Chair of the Board of Gavi Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Chief Strategy Officer of Verizon Rima Qureshi, Kenyan food and nutrition activist, Wawira Njiru, Teneo CEO Declan Kelly, and Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans.

Others present in Davos include climate change activist Greta Thunberg, US President Donald Trump, and actor Deepika Padukone, who was honoured with the Crystal Award on Monday. Deepika spoke about the importance of treating mental illness in her speech.

Priyanka was last seen on screen in The Sky is Pink, opposite Farhan Akhtar. She recently wrapped the filming of The White Tiger, a Netflix adaptation of the popular novel, which also stars Rajkummar Rao. She has a superhero film with director Robert Rodriguez and a comedy drama series with Mindy Kaling in the pipeline.

