Priyanka Chopra poses in blue saree, Nick Jonas says she looks ‘stunning’. See pic

Updated: Jan 20, 2020 19:43 IST

American pop star Nick Jonas was floored by his wife, Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra's look in saree. Nick's reaction came after Priyanka shared a photo on Instagram in which she is seen wearing a blue saree, from an event she recently attended in Mumbai.

Commenting on his wife's post, Nick gushed: "Stunning". In the photo, Priyanka teams her blue saree with matching sleeveless blouse, blue Bangles and Kundan danglers. A bindi completes her desi look.

Priyanka's look also impressed actor Urvashi Rautela, who had a similar view as Nick. "Stunnnnningggg," wrote Urvashi.

Fans also loved Priyanka's ethnic statement. One fan commented: "Gorgeousness is here!" Another wrote: "Saree makes you more attractive".

Using a line from Priyanka's famous song Desi Girl in Dostana, another fan commented: "Who's the hottest girl in the world? #desigirl".

Priyanka Chopra will be seen alongside Richard Madden in the upcoming Amazon Prime series Citadel, produced by the Russo brothers, of Avengers: Endgame fame. The actor recently wrapped the shoot for The White Tiger. It is an upcoming Netflix movie in which she features with Adarsh Gourav and Rajkummar Rao. The film is based on Aravind Adiga's Man Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name, and directed by filmmaker Ramin Bahrani.

