e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Jan 20, 2020
Home / Bollywood / Priyanka Chopra poses in blue saree, Nick Jonas says she looks ‘stunning’. See pic

Priyanka Chopra poses in blue saree, Nick Jonas says she looks ‘stunning’. See pic

Priyanka Chopra’s ‘desi girl’ look in a blue saree has found an admirer in husband Nick Jonas. See the picture here.

bollywood Updated: Jan 20, 2020 19:43 IST

Indo Asian News Service
Priyanka Chopra attend the Umang 2020 event in Mumbai.
Priyanka Chopra attend the Umang 2020 event in Mumbai.
         

American pop star Nick Jonas was floored by his wife, Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra's look in saree. Nick's reaction came after Priyanka shared a photo on Instagram in which she is seen wearing a blue saree, from an event she recently attended in Mumbai.

Commenting on his wife's post, Nick gushed: "Stunning". In the photo, Priyanka teams her blue saree with matching sleeveless blouse, blue Bangles and Kundan danglers. A bindi completes her desi look.

 

View this post on Instagram

💙

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Priyanka's look also impressed actor Urvashi Rautela, who had a similar view as Nick. "Stunnnnningggg," wrote Urvashi.

Fans also loved Priyanka's ethnic statement. One fan commented: "Gorgeousness is here!" Another wrote: "Saree makes you more attractive".

Using a line from Priyanka's famous song Desi Girl in Dostana, another fan commented: "Who's the hottest girl in the world? #desigirl".

Priyanka Chopra will be seen alongside Richard Madden in the upcoming Amazon Prime series Citadel, produced by the Russo brothers, of Avengers: Endgame fame. The actor recently wrapped the shoot for The White Tiger. It is an upcoming Netflix movie in which she features with Adarsh Gourav and Rajkummar Rao. The film is based on Aravind Adiga's Man Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name, and directed by filmmaker Ramin Bahrani.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Mamata to bring in resolution against CAA; asks other states to oppose NPR
Mamata to bring in resolution against CAA; asks other states to oppose NPR
US calls on Pakistan to take ‘irreversible action’ against terror groups
US calls on Pakistan to take ‘irreversible action’ against terror groups
IMF trims global growth estimate for 2020-21 over slowdown in India
IMF trims global growth estimate for 2020-21 over slowdown in India
‘Not again’: Supreme Court rejects gang-rape convict’s juvenile plea
‘Not again’: Supreme Court rejects gang-rape convict’s juvenile plea
MG ZS EV gets more orders in 27 days than all EVs sold in India in 2019
MG ZS EV gets more orders in 27 days than all EVs sold in India in 2019
In PM Modi’s welcome message for Nadda, throwback to their ‘days on scooter’
In PM Modi’s welcome message for Nadda, throwback to their ‘days on scooter’
Rohit ne maar ke bharta bana dia: Akhtar recalls Sachin’s WC assault after 3rd ODI
Rohit ne maar ke bharta bana dia: Akhtar recalls Sachin’s WC assault after 3rd ODI
Coronavirus: Toll rises, infection spreads; China claims ‘active’ response
Coronavirus: Toll rises, infection spreads; China claims ‘active’ response
trending topics
South Africa vs England LiveBig Bash League LiveKaran JoharKangana RanautWhatsAppAmazon Great Indian iPhone sale

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news