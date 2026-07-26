New Delhi, The National Zoological Park organised its first-ever "Tree Walk @ NZP" on Sunday from 7:30 am to 10 am, an initiative to promote awareness about urban biodiversity and encourage public participation in documenting the city's flora. First Tree Walk at Delhi Zoo documents 35 tree species, promotes urban biodiversity awareness

During the walk through the zoo campus, led by naturalist and wildlife photographer Sanjay Tiwari, participants documented 35 tree species, including several native varieties that support birds, butterflies, insects and other wildlife, according to a statement.

Experts explained methods of identifying trees based on features such as leaves, bark, flowers, fruits and canopy structure, it stated.

Participants, including nature enthusiasts, students, interns and volunteers, were also introduced to the ecological benefits of trees, such as carbon sequestration, air purification, temperature regulation, soil conservation and their role in providing habitats for diverse species, it said.

The zoo also organised the seventh edition of its "Sunday Bird Walk @ NZP," led by bird expert Nikhil Devasar.

Participants recorded 44 bird species during the exercise, highlighting the avian diversity within the zoo campus. The statement said the Tree Walk is part of its efforts to strengthen environmental education, biodiversity conservation and citizen science initiatives.

The zoo announced it will organise a "Reptiles, Amphibians and Molluscs Walk @ NZP" on August 2 alongside its regular Sunday Bird Walk to familiarise participants with the diversity of reptiles, amphibians and molluscs found within the zoo.

Registration for the nature walks is mandatory and open to individuals aged 18 years and above on a first-come, first-served basis via the National Zoological Park's website and the NZP Saathi mobile application.

The zoo also offers other walks, including bird walks, butterfly and dragonfly walks, spider and insect walks, and moth watch activities, it said.

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