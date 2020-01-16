Priyanka Chopra can’t keep her hands off Nick Jonas in their first song, reveals she fell in love with him when he took his shirt off

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 11:06 IST

Priyanka Chopra has revealed she decided to date husband Nick Jonas after watching him remove his shirt in the song, Close. The two got married in extravagant twin wedding ceremonies in Jodhpur in December 2018 and will now be coming together in their first song, What A Man Gotta Do.

Priyanka and Nick dated for only about a year before they decided to get hitched. The actor has also revealed how she and Nick still hold show-and-tell nights to know each other better. She told Harper’s Bazar in an interview, “We play a lot of music before bed. Nick and I didn’t really know that much about each other’s careers before we came into each other’s lives. So we used to do a show-and-tell at night where it would be like, ‘This is my first song!’ or ‘This is my first movie!’ or ‘This is the first song I wrote myself,’ things like that. And actually that’s how we’re still getting to know each other.”

Sharing more details about how they like to spend time together at home, “Our house is for our family and friends. We love having them over, and we just want them to be comfortable. I’m usually barefoot—I love the way my feet feel on the cool marble floors—and we get movie screeners sent to us, so we host a lot of movie nights. I hate watching movies I’m in; all I see are the faults. But I’m happy to watch Nick’s. I’ve never seen Camp Rock, and everyone makes fun of me about that, so maybe soon we’ll have a Camp Rock viewing party. I bet it will be great.”

Nick recently shared a new look from his upcoming music video titled What A Man Gotta Do. Sharing a loved-up picture of him and Priyanka in a playful mood on Instagram, Nick wrote, “She’s Risky and I’m the Business #WhatAManGottaDoVideo.”

Priyanka is set to star opposite Game of Thrones actor Richard Madden in Amazon Studios’ upcoming thriller series Citadel. Described as an “action-packed spy series with a compelling emotional centre”, Citadel will be executive produced by Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo along with former ABC Studios president Patrick Moran and Mike Larocca.

Priyanka, who started her Hollywood career with ABC series Quantico, has featured in films such as Baywatch and Isn’t It Romantic. She will next be seen in Netflix’s We Can Be Heroes and The White Tiger adaptation, opposite Rajkummar Rao.

