Shershaah posters: Sidharth Malhotra’s birthday gift to fans is rousing first look as Kargil hero Captain Vikram Batra

bollywood

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 09:15 IST

Filmmaker Karan Johar has shared the first poster of Sidharth Malhotra’s film, Shershaah. The film is a biopic of Kargil hero Captain Vikram Batra who went by the code name Shershaah and stars Sidharth in the lead role. The captain was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra — India’s highest military award.

While one poster shows Sidharth, dressed in army uniform, in the middle of action along with any other soldiers, another gives a closer look at the actor as he seems to be lost in deep thought. Sharing two posters of the film, Karan wrote on Twitter, “We bow our heads in respect & pay an ode to the brave journey of the Kargil War hero through our film. Presenting @SidMalhotra in the UNTOLD TRUE STORY of Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) - #Shershaah. Releasing 3rd July, 2020. @Advani_Kiara @vishnu_dir @apoorvamehta18.”

In the movie, backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and directed by Vishnu Varadhan, he plays Captain Batra, who laid down his life in the service of the nation while recapturing Indian territories from Pakistani intruders during the Kargil War of 1999.It stars Kiara Advani as the female lead opposite Sidharth.

Sidharth had earlier said that if he had the means then the film, which he calls his passion project, would have been produced by him. Asked about producing films, Sidharth told IANS: “If it is a story which will become a passion project then (he will produce the film), not from a commercial aspect... a story which I feel has to be made and should be made. It will be great to create content and tell stories which I believe in.”

Also read: Deepika Padukone conducts sting operation to find out how easy it’s to buy acid, collects 24 bottles in a day

He went on to add, “If I had the means then the Vikram Batra film would have been produced by me but because it is made on such a massive scale and I am not well equipped (he is not producing it). Maybe in the future (he will produce films).”

Talking about why he is close to this film, he had said, “Everyone knows about his heroic stories from newspapers and articles. When you meet people who have lived with him, his family or have known him personally, you feel an immense kind of pressure. First, you hope to do justice to his personal life and family. It’s something that is very close to my heart. It’s like a passion project. It’s being directed by Vishnu Vardhan, who is a prolific director from south. He is making his Hindi debut with this film.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more