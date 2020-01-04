Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas’ beach vacation is all about friends and family, see inside pics

bollywood

Updated: Jan 04, 2020 08:59 IST

Actor Priyanka Chopra has shared adorable pictures from her family vacation and also wrote an emotional note for the quality time she is getting to spend with her family.

Sharing pictures from their time at a beach, Priyanka wrote on Instagram, “Grateful for family and friends that make everything better. The friends around us and the ones away from us.. you were missed! I cannot wait to start this new year with all of you in our lives.” In one of the images, both Priyanka and Nick are standing on their knees and Nick is kissing her on the cheeks.

Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas welcomed the New Year 2020 with a kiss on stage during a live concert in Florida.

Sharing pictures from their New Year celebrations on Instagram, Nick wrote, “2019 was one of the most incredible years of my life. I can’t wait to see all that 2020 has to bring. Happy new year to everyone!”

One of the pictures had Priyanka and Nick gazing lovingly into each others’ eyes. While Priyanka wears a full sleeve pink dress, paired with a ‘2020’ theme goggles, Nick is in a bronze suit. Nick is also seen popping a champagne bottle as an excited Priyanka cheers on in another picture.

Earlier, welcoming the new year, Priyanka has posted a video – a montage of glimpses from what she did throughout 2019. From her much-talked about magazine shoots to visits to Ethiopia and other places as the UNICEF ambassador, the video had sneak peeks from all her public ventures and outings. “Another year, another gift. Cannot wait to see what 2020 has in store. Thank you God and everyone who has blessed my life. #fullheart #newyear #gratitude,” she wrote alongside the video.

