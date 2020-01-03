Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas’ New Year 2020 party pictures are all about love, fans demand ‘a single with PC Jonas’. See here

Updated: Jan 03, 2020 09:07 IST

Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas welcomed the New Year 2020 with a kiss on stage during a live concert. Nick has now shared more glimpses from their New Year bash which followed the Jonas Brothers’ concert in Florida.

Sharing pictures from their New Year celebrations on Instagram, Nick wrote, “2019 was one of the most incredible years of my life. I can’t wait to see all that 2020 has to bring. Happy new year to everyone!” The first picture shows Priyanka staring into Nick’s eyes. While Priyanka is in a full sleeve pink dress and is seen wearing a ‘2020’ theme goggles, Nick is in a bronze suit. The other picture shows Nick popping a champagne bottle as an excited Priyanka cheers on.

The pictures were enough to make their fans happy. A fan requested, “2020 with lot’s more single’s with PC Jonas please.” Another wrote, “Still can’t believe you’re MARRIED”. A fan declared them, “My fav couple.” One more fan commented, “2019 was meant for Jonas!”

Priyanka and Nick had welcomed in the New Year with a kiss on stage, while raising a toast. The video of the mushy moment between the couple went viral.

With Nick, Kevin and Joe performing on the stage, Priyanka along with Danielle and Sophie Turner were seen cheering them from the side. As the clock struck 12, the girls joined the brothers on the stage to welcome New Year with champagne.

In the video, which has surfaced on the net, Sophie and Joe can be seen kissing when Priyanka joins Nick on the stage. Priyanka and Nick then shared a passionate kiss on stage while the fans cheered for them. The couple then raised a toast to 2020.

Priyanka had also shared a video of her best moments from 2019. She wrote along with it, “Another year, another gift. Cannot wait to see what 2020 has in store. Thank you God and everyone who has blessed my life. #fullheart #newyear #gratitude.”

Priyanka got married to Nick in December, 2018, and they keep on sharing loved-up posts on social media. On Christmas last year, Nick gifted her a snowmobile. Priyanka took to Instagram to share a video of her driving the mean machine.

