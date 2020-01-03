Films to watch in 2020: From Chhapaak to Laal Singh Chaddha, here’s the complete Bollywood calendar

bollywood

Updated: Jan 03, 2020 08:19 IST

A lot is riding on 2020 and the audience can expect a wide variety from the Hindi film industry -- sport biopics, period dramas, commercial entertainers and thought-provoking fare. The year will also witness several big clashes at the box office beginning with Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak and Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior on January 10.

Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan are set to have a friendly battle on Eid while Christmas will see a clash between Akshay and Aamir Khan. Here are the films you can definitely mark on your calendar this year:

Chhapaak, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Deepika Padukone, who was last seen in the central role of a queen in 2018 film Padmaavat, returns to the silver screen with Chhapaak on January 10. The actor has a never seen before look of an acid attack survivor in the film. It clashes with Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which also marks the return of Kajol after her 2018 film, Helicopter Eela.

Ajay Devgn and Kajol in a still from Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Street Dancer 3D, Panga

The first month of the year will also witness another big clash as Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor’s film Street Dancer 3D coincides with the release of Kangana Ranaut’s sports drama Panga on January 24. Street Dancer 3D is directed by Remo D’Souza and is high on gravity-defying dance moves while Kangana plays a middle-aged woman who returns to her first love, kabaddi.

Love Aaj Kal sequel

Valentine’s Day on February 14 will see the return of Imtiaz Ali’s school of cinema. The filmmaker, whose last outing was Jab Harry Met Sejal, will return with the Love Aaj Kal sequel starring the much-talked about pairing of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Gulabo Sitabo, RoohiAfzana

Ayushmann Khurrana, who delivered three consecutive hits last year including Article 15, Dream Girl and Bala in 2019, has two films lined up this year. His February release Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan brings homosexuality out of the closet in small-town India. His second outing, Gulabo Sitabo, sees him sharing the screen with Amitabh Bachchan, and is expected to clash with Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s RoohiAfzana on April 17.

Sooryavanshi

Akshay Kumar, who ruled the box office last year with four back to back hits, is expected to repeat his success at the box office, beginning March 27. He will be seen in an action-packed role in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, starring Katrina Kaif as the female lead. The film is riding high on expectations as Akshay has performed some daredevil stunts, a la Tom Cruise.

Akshay Kumar performs a stunt for Sooryavanshi.

83

A major film that will drop on April 10 is the sports-drama 83, telling the story of India’s first-ever cricket World Cup win in which Ranveer Singh will be seen as legendary sports star Kapil Dev. He will also be seen sharing screen space with wife Deepika Padukone for the fourth time, as she plays Kapil’s wife Romi Dev in the film.

Coolie No 1

Varun Dhawan will deliver his second film of the film, Coolie No 1 on Labour Day (May 1). He is paired opposite Sara Ali Khan for the first time. The film has Varun’s dad David Dhawan as the director.

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in a still from Coolie No 1.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai

Like always, this Eid is also reserved for the Bhai of Bollywood – Salman Khan. The actor had earlier promised his Sanjay Leela Bhansali film Inshallah on the festival but after the film got shelved, he will keep the promise with another film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film also features his Bharat co-stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff and will hit screens on May 22.

Laxmmi Bomb

Eid will also witness the clash of Salman Khan’s film with Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb. Salman, who shared screen space with Akshay in 2004 film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, has already made it clear, “We will be coming back together on Eid next year and I hope his film does well or better than us. I wish them all the best. Every film should do well.”

Akshay Kumar as a transgender in Laxmmi Bomb.

Sadak 2

Alia Bhatt has worked for the first time with father Mahesh Bhatt and sister Pooja Bhatt in Sadak 2. The film stars her opposite Aditya Roy Kapur and will release on July 10. Alia is also working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the first time in Gangubai Kathiawadi, slated for a September 11 release.

Bhuj: The Pride of India, Sardar Udham Singh

Ajay Devgn has booked the Independence Day this year for Bhuj: The Pride of India. The first look of the film shows him as an Indian Air Force pilot. Vicky Kaushal is back with a patriotic offering in his first biopic film, Sardar Udham Singh. After the success of his last film, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Vicky already has the wind blowing in his favour.

Ajay Devgn’s first look from Bhuj: The Pride of India.

Prithviraj

Akshay has not just booked Eid but Diwali as well. He plays the title role in the YRF’s period drama Prithviraj, which will release on November 13. The film will also mark the Bollywood debut of former Miss World Manushi Chillar.

Laal Singh Chaddha

The year will end on a high note with Aamir Khan returning with Laal Singh Chaddha on Christmas (December 25), two years after the failure of Thugs of Hindostan. He will unite with his 3 Idiots co-star Kareena Kapoor on the silver screen as he steps into the shoes of Tom Hanks in the Forrest Gump remake.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s fantasy drama Brahmastra has been delayed since long. It will be their first film together. The Ayan Mukerji film is expected to release this year.

