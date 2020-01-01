Deepika Padukone rocks a moustache in childhood pic, fan says ‘You pulled off a better mooch than Ranveer’

bollywood

Deepika Padukone, who will be seen in a never-seen-before look of an acid attack survivor in Chhapaak, has shared another unseen look of herself. The actor wished her fans Happy New Year with a rare childhood picture of herself that shows her sporting a moustache.

Posting the candid picture on Instagram, Deepika wrote in the caption, “May you always have clarity of thought & action...Happy #2020!” Deepika is dressed like a middle aged man in a kurta with a shawl wrapped around his shoulder. She is sporting a hairline moustache and has her hair neatly parted at the centre and tied at the back.

The picture was loved by her fans and got more than 5,66,000 ‘likes’ on Instagram. A fan praised her look saying, “such a cutie.” Another wrote, “As always beautiful @deepikapadukone.” A fan compared her to her husband Ranveer Singh and wrote, “You pulled off a better mooch than Ranveer for sure.”

Deepika is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie Chhapaak and, amidst the movie’s hectic promotion, she took out time to dance her heart out along with co-star Vikrant Massey. The actor has been sharing candid videos as part of her Dpisms series and can be seen grooving to a Punjabi track in order to celebrate he advent of New Year. in the latest video. She posted the video on Instagram with the caption, “Welcoming the New Year like...(with my partner in crime)... #chhapaak #10thjanuary.”

Directed by Meghna Gulzar and written by Atika Chohan along with Meghna, Chhapaak is set to hit theatres on January 10. The film is co-produced by Meghna and Deepika along with Fox Star Studios and Mriga Films.

Deepika will also be seen sharing the screen space with Ranveer for the fourth time in the film, ‘83. While Ranveer plays veteran cricketer Kapil Dev, Deepika has stepped into the shoes of his wife, Romi Dev in the film. It is scheduled to release on April 10.

