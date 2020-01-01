Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas kiss and raise a toast to New Year 2020 amid loud cheers. See viral video

bollywood

Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas welcomed in the New Year with a kiss, while raising a toast. The video of the mushy moment between the couple has gone viral. The intimate moment is from a Jonas Brothers concert in Florida last night.

With Nick, Kevin and Joe performing on the stage, Priyanka along with Danielle and Sophie Turner were seen cheering them from the side. As the clock struck 12, the girls joined the brothers on the stage to welcome New Year with champagne.

In the video, which has surfaced on the net, Sophie and Joe can be seen kissing when Priyanka joins Nick on the stage. Priyanka and Nick then shared a passionate kiss on stage while the fans cheered for them. The couple then raised a toast to 2020.

The year 2019 was indeed a special one for Priyanka Chopra, be it having her wax sculpture at Madame Tussauds or sharing screen-space with her husband in his hit song, to her contribution in Unicef and what not! Priyanka, on the first day of the new year, shared a video recalling all her milestones in the year that has gone by.

Counting on her blessings, the actor took to her Twitter handle to share a video of her achievements and wrote, “Another year, another gift. Cannot wait to see what 2020 has in store. Thank you, God and everyone who has blessed my life. #fullheart #newyear #gratitude.”

The one-minute and twenty-four-second video began with heartfelt laughter from the star followed by several snippets from 2019 that the actor thought worthy of recalling. The first major landmark in the video saw the 37-year-old posing besides her wax statue at Madame Tussauds, New York.

The clip then showcased scenes from American fantasy romantic comedy Isn’t It Romantic, in which she played a significant role. It was followed by the snippets of Jonas Brothers’ Sucker song, in which she shared screen space with her husband-singer, Nick Jonas.

Another major attraction in the video were her looks from the Met Gala and Cannes. Priyanka who is also a goodwill ambassador of UNICEF had visited Ethiopia to meet refugee children fleeing conflict and humanitarian crises, and this had a special place in the video.

It also featured the various magazine covers that the actor-singer has donned, followed by shots from her latest Bollywood outing The Sky Is Pink. The video culminated with all the accolades she has received and with the lovely moments she shared with her husband and the new member of their family, Gino.

