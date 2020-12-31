Priyanka Chopra grooves with Ayushmann Khurrana’s daughter Varushka at Jonas Brothers concert. Watch videos

bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana’s daughter Varushka attended her first-ever concert on Saturday (December 30) night in the Bahamas, where the entire family is enjoying a New Year getaway. The actor shared videos of her dancing the night away with Priyanka Chopra at the Jonas Brothers’ (Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas) concert.

“Our daughter’s first concert that too with the lovely @priyankachopra. Jonas brothers in Nassau (Bahamas),” he captioned one of the videos. In one of the clips, Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra is seen cheering for Nick as Ayushmann’s wife Tahira Kashyap captures a video of Priyanka and Varushka dancing.

It looks like Ayushmann and his family is having a blast on their Bahamas vacation. The actor and his wife shared glimpses of them sporting cornrows in their hair.

Ayushmann shared a selfie video of him sporting braids, with a ceiling fan in the background. He wrote, “I’ve gotta Bahamian fan. Ok.” Tahira shared a picture of her and Varushka’s cornrows and wrote, “The callous sand in our braids, and the vastness of the ocean in our eyes... we are all geared up for 2020 where our aim is just to be happy #newyear #2020 #women #letthistribethrive #nofilter.”

Ayushmann Khurrana will ring in the New Year with his family in the Bahamas.

The Khurrana family has reasons to celebrate, as Ayushmann’s releases this year - Article 15, Dream Girl and Bala - have hit the bull’s-eye at the box office. He also received his first National Award for Best Actor from Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu in Delhi earlier this month. He won the prestigious award for his performance in Sriram Raghavan’s Andhadhun.

Sharing a video of himself receiving the honour on his Instagram account, Ayushmann wrote, “Thank you for the #Andhadhun love #NationalAward.” He shared the award with Vicky Kaushal, who won for his performance in Aditya Dhar’s Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Ayushmann will be seen next on the big screen in Hitesh Kewalya’s comedy Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. It also stars Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao and Maanvi Gagroo, and will release on February 21, 2020. The film is a spin-off to the 2017 hit, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, which starred the actor alongside Bhumi Pednekar.

