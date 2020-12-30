Priyanka Chopra shares romantic pics with Nick Jonas from their beach side holiday, says ‘life as it should be’

Updated: Dec 30, 2019 09:12 IST

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra has shared yet another romantic picture from her New Year vacation and the romantic aura of the image is sure to melt hearts. The actor, along with her singer husband Nick Jonas, is vacationing in California.

In the fresh picture she shared online late Sunday, Priyanka and Nick can be seen gazing at the vast sea as the sun shines upon the water body. Nick is holding a glass in one hand and Priyanka by her waist. A boat is also seen approaching the duo. Commenting on the image, American actor Jonathan M Tucker wrote, “That is me in the boat coming towards you.” The post already has 1.6 million ‘likes’ on Instagram.

She also shared a gorgeous picture of herself Monday morning. The actor can be seen enjoying a drink as she relaxes on the beach in a white net gown. “So no complaints,” Priyanka captioned the picture.

Earlier, sharing a picture with Nick from their outing to Mammoth mountains, California, Priyanka wrote: “Bye winter wonderland.. you will be missed. See you in 2020 #twinning #twinningiswinning” In the picture, both Priyanka and Nick have their backs to the camera. The couple are seen having fun amid the snow-capped mountains in black and white track suits, helmets and snow boots.

Priyanka also shared a few images when she went biking on her new snowmobile gifted to her by Nick. Labelling the snow bike her ‘mean machine’, she captioned the images: “Me and my mean machine.. somewhere over the rainbow..” In two of the pictures, she is seated on the bike while in the third one, she is standing next to it.

The couple celebrated Christmas with Priyanka’s mom Dr Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth last week. Sharing a picture with Nick, posing in front of a Christmas tree, she had written: “It’s the happiest Christmas. From ours to yours. Merry Christmas.” In another video clip she had shared, Priyanka is sitting on what she called ‘bat mobile’ and had written: “Santa drove in on my bat mobile!! Aaaah! My husband knows me so well! Thank you baby. I love you! #christmas.”

