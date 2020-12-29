Padma Lakshmi has fitting response for magazine that mistook her for Priyanka Chopra: ‘I know to some we all look alike’

bollywood

Updated: Dec 29, 2019 15:05 IST

Author and TV host Padma Lakshmi had a witty response to being mistakenly identified as Priyanka Chopra in a recent Instagram post. Padma took part in the New Yorker’s celebrity cartoon takeover issue, but the post carrying her portrait was tagged to Priyanka Chopra.

Sharing a screengrab of the goof-up, Padma wrote, “Thank you to the illustrious “@nydailynews” for the shoutout. I know to some we all look alike, but... #desilife #justindianthings.” The picture shows a black-and-white portrait of Padma, with Priyanka’s Instagram account tagged on it. The original post appears to have been removed.

The post got several shocked reactions from celebrities. “Oh no,” wrote actor Natalie Portman in the comments. “This is the equivalent of tagging Christina Aguilera in a photo of Britney Spears,” another person commented, while yet another commenter wrote, “This is ridiculous. It makes me so angry.”

In an interview to The Times of India, Padma had said that even though she doesn’t know Priyanka very well, she is happy for her success. “I had lunch with Priyanka once years ago. She is lovely; we both also share the same stylist,” she said. “I am so excited to see Priyanka on my TV. In many ways, she has gotten much further than I did and I am so happy for her.”

Priyanka was most recently seen in the drama The Sky is Pink. She recently wrapped filming on the Netflix film The White Tiger, co-starring Rajkummar Rao and directed by Ramin Bahrani. She also has a superhero film with director Robert Rodriguez in the pipeline, as well as a television show with Mindy Kaling. Her planned biopic of Maa Anand Sheela recently ran into a roadblock after the controversial figure made it clear that she prefers Alia Bhatt to play her on screen, and that Priyanka doesn’t have the rights to tell her story.

Follow @htshowbiz for more