Umang 2020: Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif make heads turn, Salman Khan brings Bollywood swag. See pics

Updated: Jan 20, 2020 09:07 IST

Actors such as Priyanka Chopra, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif added Bollywood glamour to Umang 2020 in Mumbai on Sunday. The event is organised every year to honour the police for their hard work and service.

Also present at the function were actor Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan, Anil Kapoor and more. Anil was seen bringing Priyanka in for a photo-op after she rushed past photographers. He was seen wearing his policeman costume from upcoming movie Malang. Priyanka was dressed in a royal blue saree and even posted pictures of her look on Instagram. Her husband Nick Jonas called her ‘stunning’.

Janhvi and Kartik shared a hug and some gossip on the red carpet. Janhvi was seen in bright red saree while Kartik kept his look casual in a T-shirt, jeans and jacket. The two will be seen together in Dostana 2.

Kriti twirled like a princess in her ivory lehenga and posed for pictures with Janhvi. Salman arrived by himself in his trademark black suit. His Bharat co-star Katrina wore a glittery saree to the event and smiled for pictures at the red carpet. Check out their pictures:

Actor Hrithik Roshan gave a performance to a medley of his songs. He grooved to the song Ghungroo from his film War in a sharp black suit. His co-star from the film Tiger Shroff also attended the event.

