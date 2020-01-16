Priyanka Chopra can’t handle people responding with ‘Ok’ or ‘Take care’, says she has 3 million unread e-mails on her phone

bollywood

Priyanka Chopra, who is all set to feature in her husband Nick Jonas’ next song, has said that there is so much information about them on Google that it’s overwhelming. The actor has also revealed that she has more than 3 million unread e-mails on her phone.

Calling it a party trick, Priyanka told Harper’s Bazaar in an interview, “I’ll show people my home screen. You can’t even see all the numbers on the little mail icon—there are too many.” She went on to reveal, “I like to get work done on my phone, but I hate e-mails. Why do people respond with “Ok” or “Take care,” and not tell you anything useful? I can’t handle it. I have almost three million unread e-mails on my phone.”

Priyanka Chopra at the Mumbai airport on Thursday.

She also made it clear how people need to text or call her if they wanted to reach her and that she doesn’t check messages on her Instagram account.

The actor who never fails to make a style statement during her regular public appearances also revealed that she doesn’t have a workout routine. “I should work out. I have every intention to. But every day it’s like, ‘I’ll do it tomorrow, I’ll do it tomorrow.’ And then tomorrow never comes. It’s the Samuel Beckett version of working out,” she said.

Priyanka came to India on Thursday, a day before the release of Nick Jonas’ new song What A Man Gotta Do. She was spotted at the Mumbai airport in a blue pantsuit and white heels. She shared the first look of the song on Instagram with the caption, “I’m risky... he’s the business @nickjonas @jonasbrothers. Coming soon. 1.17.20 pre order!! #WhatAManGottaDoVideo.” The two can be seen getting goofy with each other while being dressed in white.

The couple’s first on-screen presence was in Jonas Brothers’ comeback music video, Sucker. Priyanka had attended several concerts to cheer for Nick and his brothers Kevin and Joe during their Happiness Begins Tour.

