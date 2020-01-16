e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Jan 16, 2020
Home / Bollywood / Priyanka Chopra can’t handle people responding with ‘Ok’ or ‘Take care’, says she has 3 million unread e-mails on her phone

Priyanka Chopra can’t handle people responding with ‘Ok’ or ‘Take care’, says she has 3 million unread e-mails on her phone

Priyanka Chopra has revealed she usually postpones her plans of working out to ‘tomorrow’ and has 3 million unread e-mails on her phone.

bollywood Updated: Jan 16, 2020 17:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Priyanka Chopra revealed she usually postpones her plans of working out.
Priyanka Chopra revealed she usually postpones her plans of working out. (Varinder Chawla)
         

Priyanka Chopra, who is all set to feature in her husband Nick Jonas’ next song, has said that there is so much information about them on Google that it’s overwhelming. The actor has also revealed that she has more than 3 million unread e-mails on her phone.

Calling it a party trick, Priyanka told Harper’s Bazaar in an interview, “I’ll show people my home screen. You can’t even see all the numbers on the little mail icon—there are too many.” She went on to reveal, “I like to get work done on my phone, but I hate e-mails. Why do people respond with “Ok” or “Take care,” and not tell you anything useful? I can’t handle it. I have almost three million unread e-mails on my phone.”

Priyanka Chopra at the Mumbai airport on Thursday.
Priyanka Chopra at the Mumbai airport on Thursday.

She also made it clear how people need to text or call her if they wanted to reach her and that she doesn’t check messages on her Instagram account.

The actor who never fails to make a style statement during her regular public appearances also revealed that she doesn’t have a workout routine. “I should work out. I have every intention to. But every day it’s like, ‘I’ll do it tomorrow, I’ll do it tomorrow.’ And then tomorrow never comes. It’s the Samuel Beckett version of working out,” she said.

Hindustantimes

Priyanka came to India on Thursday, a day before the release of Nick Jonas’ new song What A Man Gotta Do. She was spotted at the Mumbai airport in a blue pantsuit and white heels. She shared the first look of the song on Instagram with the caption, “I’m risky... he’s the business @nickjonas @jonasbrothers. Coming soon. 1.17.20 pre order!! #WhatAManGottaDoVideo.” The two can be seen getting goofy with each other while being dressed in white.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra can’t keep her hands off Nick Jonas in their first song, reveals she fell in love with him when he took his shirt off

The couple’s first on-screen presence was in Jonas Brothers’ comeback music video, Sucker. Priyanka had attended several concerts to cheer for Nick and his brothers Kevin and Joe during their Happiness Begins Tour.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘Desperate measures’: Govt on China-backed Pak bid to raise Kashmir issue at UNSC
‘Desperate measures’: Govt on China-backed Pak bid to raise Kashmir issue at UNSC
India to invite Pakistan PM Imran Khan for SCO meet
India to invite Pakistan PM Imran Khan for SCO meet
4 convicts for 2012 gang rape can’t be hanged on Jan 22, says Delhi judge citing jail rules
4 convicts for 2012 gang rape can’t be hanged on Jan 22, says Delhi judge citing jail rules
‘Can’t be included for time being’: BCCI brass informed Dhoni-Report
‘Can’t be included for time being’: BCCI brass informed Dhoni-Report
1 century, 3 massive feats: Kohli eyes Ponting, Sachin records in 2nd ODI
1 century, 3 massive feats: Kohli eyes Ponting, Sachin records in 2nd ODI
SUV battles shifting to MPV wars? Hyundai readying car that could rival Ertiga
SUV battles shifting to MPV wars? Hyundai readying car that could rival Ertiga
When Trump shocked PM Modi with his remark on China border
When Trump shocked PM Modi with his remark on China border
How India can benefit from Estonia’s expertise in digital services | WorldView
How India can benefit from Estonia’s expertise in digital services | WorldView
trending topics
South Africa vs England live scoreBCCI central contractsShershaah postersHrithik RoshanCSBC Bihar Police ExamThiruvalluvar Day SignificanceOppo F15

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news