Jawaani Jaaneman review by Alaya F’s mom Pooja Bedi: ‘I wept and laughed, amazing feeling to watch my child on screen’

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 11:40 IST

The special screening of Jawaani Jaaneman, starring Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaya F, turned out to be a family affair. Everyone from Saif’s actor wife Kareena Kapoor to Alaya’s parents Pooja and Farhan Furniturewala came to watch the film.

It was an emotional moment for Pooja who joined her daughter at the screening. She later took to Twitter to share her feelings and talking about the film. She wrote, “So emotional!!!! Watched #JawaaniJaaneman with cast crew & family. I’ve laughed & wept &been filled with a multitude of emotions!!!! What an amazing feeling to watch my child on the big screen. Her love & commitment to her craft is so apparent. Thank u @jayshewakramani @Pooja_Ent.”

Farhan Furniturewala with family, Alaya F, Pooja Bedi with Maneck Contractor at Jawaani Jaaneman screening. ( Varinder Chawla )

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Farida Jalal, Kabir Bedi and Parveen Dusanj at Jawaani Jaaneman screening. ( Varinder Chawla )

Actor Riteish Deshmukh had also watched the film a few days earlier at another film screening and wrote on Twitter, “Saw #JawaaniJaaneman last night... it was funny, breezy & had its heart in the right place. Saif was brilliant, @AlayaF___ can’t believe it’s her first film- what a phenomenal talent. #Tabu, @ChunkyThePanday Kumud Mishra are pitch perfect - @nitinrkakkar awesome work buddy.”

Saw #JawaaniJaaneman last night... it was funny, breezy & had its heart in the right place. Saif was brilliant, @AlayaF___ can’t believe it’s her first film- what a phenomenal talent. #Tabu, @ChunkyThePanday Kumud Mishra are pitch perfect - @nitinrkakkar awesome work buddy. — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) January 28, 2020

Pooja Bedi was accompanied by boyfriend Maneck Contractor while her ex-husband and Alaya’s father Farhan arrived with his wife and son. Pooja’s father and actor Kabir Bedi also attended the screening of the film with wife Parveen Dusanj. Farida Jalal, who plays Saif’s mother in the film, was also spotted and greeted the paparazzi with a smile.

Alaya had earlier told Hindustan Times in an interview that she did not chose to use her connections to grab a film offer. She said, “I always wanted it to be my own thing. When you get people involved, you are obligated to take their opinions. My mom hasn’t been to a single set, even a photoshoot of mine. I like my independence, and making my own choices. I am sure I will make a lot of mistakes, I have made a lot of them, but they are mine to learn from. Maximum my mother and grandfather would do is get me meetings with makers to show them my work, my portfolio, my acting reel. They would say ‘you have great potential, very good’, but that was about it, I never heard from them again. That was more to meet people in the industry. But getting my film and everything was through my agency.”

