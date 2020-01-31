e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 31, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Bollywood / Ranbir Kapoor spotted wearing mask at Mumbai airport amid Coronavirus scare: ‘Soon everyone will wear it’

Ranbir Kapoor spotted wearing mask at Mumbai airport amid Coronavirus scare: ‘Soon everyone will wear it’

Ranbir Kapoor was spotted at the Mumbai airport with a mask on, saying that soon everyone will have to wear it.

bollywood Updated: Jan 31, 2020 15:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ranbir Kapoor seen at the Mumbai airport.
Ranbir Kapoor seen at the Mumbai airport.(Varinder Chawla)
         

Actor Ranbir Kapoor was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Friday morning, wearing a mask. He is among many taking preventive measures against the Coronavirus outbreak around the world.

When paparazzi spotted Ranbir walking out of the airport, the actor said, “Soon everyone will wear it.” He was seen in white T-shirt, beige pants and a blue cap with sunglasses on. It was virtually impossible to guess it was Ranbir but the paparazzi still managed it. Watch the video here:

 

Earlier, Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber also shared pictures from the airport, in which they were seen wearing masks as well. “Safe is the new COOL with @dirrty99 !! Don’t be ignorant about what is happening around you or think the Coronavirus can’t affect you! Be smart and be safe! #india #coronavirus,” she captioned the post.

 

The government announced first confirmed case of Coronavirus in India on Thursday. A student in Kerala was admitted to a hospital and is currently under isolated care. So far, the virus has killed 213 individuals, and infected nearly 9,700 others around the world.

Also read: Saif Ali Khan scolds Kapil Sharma for flirting with Kareena Kapoor, asks ‘aren’t you married?’ Watch

About 20 countries, including India, the UK, US, South Korea, Japan and France, have reported confirmed cases of the virus in travellers coming from China. The WHO, which held an emergency meeting in Geneva on Thursday, declared the outbreak a global health emergency, a rarely used designation that could lead to improved international co-ordination in tackling the disease.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘Indian economy slowed down partly because of weak global growth’: CEA
‘Indian economy slowed down partly because of weak global growth’: CEA
‘Salaam’: Kunal Kamra tweets thank you note to IndiGo pilot
‘Salaam’: Kunal Kamra tweets thank you note to IndiGo pilot
Eco Survey projects 6%-6.5% growth for 2020-21, hints economy bottomed out
Eco Survey projects 6%-6.5% growth for 2020-21, hints economy bottomed out
Supreme Court notice to UP on confiscating property of anti-CAA protesters
Supreme Court notice to UP on confiscating property of anti-CAA protesters
6 admitted to Delhi hospital on suspicion of contracting Coronavirus
6 admitted to Delhi hospital on suspicion of contracting Coronavirus
‘All teams don’t want him in Indian side’: Swann on India all-rounder
‘All teams don’t want him in Indian side’: Swann on India all-rounder
BJP is getting its messaging wrong, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
BJP is getting its messaging wrong, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
Lexus launches flagship hybrid electric LC 500h coupe sedan at Rs 1.96 crore
Lexus launches flagship hybrid electric LC 500h coupe sedan at Rs 1.96 crore
trending topics

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news