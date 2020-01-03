e-paper
Friday, Jan 03, 2020
Home / Bollywood / Ranbir Kapoor turns protective boyfriend for Alia Bhatt as they are surrounded by paparazzi at airport. Watch video

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are back from their New Year vacation in Thailand and were spotted at the Mumbai airport. Ayan Mukerji had also accompanied them to Thailand.

bollywood Updated: Jan 03, 2020 10:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have returned from their New Year vacation.
         

The vacation season is over for most of the Bollywood celebrities who took a break to ring in New Year with their loved ones before resuming work this year. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt ,who were on a vacation in Thailand with Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji, are back in Mumbai and were seen at the airport late night on Thursday.

Ranbir became a protective boyfriend for Alia as he walked besides her and gestured towards paparazzi to keep a safe distance from her. While Ranbir was in a black tee and blue denims paired with a cap, Alia was in causals with a quirky two-tone overcoat.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt at airport.

 

After sharing several random pictures of Ayan, sunsets, chandle-light dinners and movie nights , Alia had finally shared one picture with Ranbir on high demand from her fans. The picture also had Ayan in the frame. She captioned it, “best boys (& good girl).” While Ayan is shirtless in the picture, Alia was in a pink top and Ranbir in a black tee.

 

Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji in a holiday mood.

Before leaving, Alia had also shared a picture of her luggage in her Instagram stories with the caption, “hometime”. She had also shared her solo pictures after taking a dip in the sea.

Alia had welcomed the New Year 2020 by sharing a fresh picture of herself in a floral costume while soaking some sun on the beach. She wrote in the caption, “the light is coming 2020.”

 

Alia and Ranbir have been working on Ayan’s fantasy drama, Brahmastra since more than a year. The film is delayed and is expected to release this year.

Also read: Films to watch in 2020: From Chhapaak to Laal Singh Chaddha, here’s the complete Bollywood calendar

Alia has begun work on her next, Gangubai Kathiawadi. Directer Sanjay Leela Bhansali commenced the film’s shooting last week. This is Bhansali and Alia’s first film together. It is based on Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. The story of the movie revolves around Gangubai, a brothel owner and matriarch. It is slated for September 11 release.

Ranbir has also been working on Shamshera, pictures of which have already leaked online. Directed by Karan Malhotra, the film also stars Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. It is scheduled to release on July 31 this year.

