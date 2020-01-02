Alia Bhatt finally shares holiday selfie with Ranbir Kapoor, fans ask about Ayan Mukerji’s presence in the frame. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Jan 02, 2020 14:04 IST

Alia Bhatt, who had been sharing several romantic pictures from her vacation, has finally shared a picture with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. The two are holidaying at an undisclosed picture along with Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji.

Sharing the happy picture on Instagram, Alia captioned it, “best boys (& good girl).” While Alia is in an off-shoulder pink top and Ranbir is in a black tee with a band around his forehead, Ayan is shirtless in the picture. All three are posing for the camera on a yacht with the sunset and the vast sea behind them.

Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji in a holiday mood.

Alia Bhatt enjoys the sunset.

The picture got more than 1 lakh ‘likes’ in less than 10 minutes. A curious fan asked, “Can’t for the life of me figure out why Ranbir needs Ayan when he is holidaying with Alia.” Another wrote, “Nice but odd.” One more fan said, “Was waiting for this pic.”

Alia also shared a solo picture of herself after a dip in the sea and captioned it, “mood.” She also shared a picture of a champagne glass as she celebrated the New Year post sunset. Another picture shared by her is of Ayan who is seen sitting alone and soaking in the sunset. She captioned it “Life” in her Instagram stories.

This is how Alia Bhatt welcomed the New Year 2020.

Alia had welcomed the New Year 2020 by sharing a stunning picture of herself in a floral dress. She seemed to have taken a dip in the sea and shared the picture with the caption, “the light is coming 2020.” She had wished her fans “Happy New Year” by sharing a boomerang video of waves kissing her feet and glimpses from their candle-light dinner.

Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana goes shirtless to soak some Bahamian sun, Tahira Kashyap to focus on ‘bikinis and books’ in 2020. See pics

The trio have been working on Brahmastra since more than a year. The film is delayed and is expected to hit theatres this year. It is first in a fantasy trilogy and also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy.

Follow @htshowbiz for more