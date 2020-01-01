Alia Bhatt welcomes New Year 2020 with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and some sunshine on the beach. See pic

Updated: Jan 01, 2020 18:13 IST

Alia Bhatt is currently vacationing with Ranbir Kapoor at an undisclosed beach destination. After teasing her fans with vague glimpses of her beach holiday, Alia has now shared a stunning picture of herself as she emerged out of the waves.

Sharing a picture of herself dressed in a floral costume and looking at the sun, Alia wrote on Instagram, “the light is coming 2020.” The actor looks flawless as the sun shines on her and the blue sea is seen in the background.

This is how Alia Bhatt welcomed the New Year 2020.

Her fans loved her first picture of the year and showered her with praise. It got more than 11,98,000 ‘likes’ within a few hours. Her sister Shaheen Bhatt called her “My sunshine” in the comments section. Her bestie Akansha Ranjan Kapoor declared her an “angel”. Actor Dia Mirza and stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania also dropped heart emojis as their reaction to the picture.

Alia also wished her fans “Happy New Year” by sharing a boomerang video of waves kissing her feet in her Instagram stories. Another picture posted by her is from their candle-light dinner as she and Ranbir rang in the new year with some champagne on the beachside.

She had earlier posted a glimpse of their movie date as they enjoyed watching a classic Hollywood film in the lap of nature. Sharing a picture of them sitting in front of a TV screen with Audrey Hepburn starrer Breakfast At Tiffany’s’ playing on it, Alia wrote, “A classic under the stars, by the water & amongst the trees.” Two right feet can be seen pointing in the direction of the TV in the picture.

Alia and Ranbir will be seen together for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s upcoming film, Brahmastra. The film is delayed but is expected to hit theatres this year. Alia has also started work on her Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, Gangubai Kathiawadi and had recently shared a picture of its clapperboard.

