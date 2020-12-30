Alia Bhatt’s sister Shaheen reveals actor’s ‘resting stressed face’ on Instagram. See pics

bollywood

Looking at these pictures, one might just think Alia Bhatt has had a less than great 2019 but everyone knows such is not the case. Alia has all the reasons to be happy and satisfied with the year that went by but a few pictures shared by her sister Shaheen suggest otherwise.

Shaheen has shared a collage of Alia’s perennially frowny face, all through 2019. “2019 and Alia’s Resting Stressed Face,” she captioned the post. In it, Alia is seen looking stressed and distressed, gazing at her phone at different moments.

Seeing the pictures, Alia commented, ‘WTF’ with multiple laughing emojis. Alia’s best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor knows that Shaheen has caught the truth on camera. “Omg this is my perpetual memory of her,” she wrote in the comments. Alia’s fans found the pictures too cute. “Aww my baby aloo,” wrote one. “She is the cutest,” wrote another.

Alia and Shaheen share a wonderful sisterly bond. Recently at an event, while talking about Shaheen and her struggle with depression, Alia broke into tears. Alia said that despite living with Shaheen all her life, she got to know about what her sister was going through only after reading the book.

“I felt terrible as a sister. I didn’t put myself out there enough to understand her,” Alia said. “I have only believed that she is the most brilliant person in my family. To some extent, she has never believed that about her own self but that always broke my heart. I was sensitive but I feel guilty for not understanding as much as I should have,” she added.

Several videos from the event showing Alia crying, and Shaheen trying to console her, have gone viral on social media.

Alia has finished shooting for her father Mahesh Bhatt’s directorial comeback, Sadak 2. She has begun work on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi and is also working on Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor.

