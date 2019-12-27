Alia Bhatt begins shooting for Gangubai Kathiawadi, shares pic of her trailer: ‘Look what Santa gave me this year ’

Actor Alia Bhatt has shared a picture from what seems to be the first day of shoot for upcoming film, Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and marks their first collaboration on the big screen.

“Look what Santa gave me this year,” she captioned a picture of her trailer with the words ‘Gangubai’ written on a window. A tiny symbol of SLB productions is also seen on top.

Alia plays Gangubai Kathewali, the matriarch of Kamathipura in Mumbai, in the film. As per a book written by journalist S Hussain Zaidi, titled Mafia Queens of Mumbai, she was a young woman pushed into prostitution but turns into one of its biggest supporters. She makes money off the trade but carries a soft spot for young women forced into it.

Announcing the project in October, Alia wrote on Twitter, “A name you’ve heard a story you haven’t. #GangubaiKathiawadi This ones going to be special!! Directed by #SanjayLeelaBhansali, releasing 11 September 2020.”

Reports suggest that actor Ajay Devgn will also be a part of the film. “It is not a full-fledged part but a special appearance. It is a very interesting role. An official statement in this regard will be made soon,” a source close to the development told PTI. Actor Vijay Raaz will also star in the film.

Bhansali will co-produce the film with Jayantilal Gada’s Pen India Limited. He also recently announced another project, Baiju Bawra.

Alia recently finished shooting for Sadak 2, directed by Mahesh Bhatt and co-starring sister Pooja Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur. She is currently working on Brahmastra with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and will begin shooting for Karan Johar’s Takht next year.

