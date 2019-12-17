Alia Bhatt shows support for students protesting CAA, writes ‘Learn from the students’

bollywood

Updated: Dec 17, 2019 18:34 IST

Actor Alia Bhatt is the latest Bollywood celebrity to show support towards the ongoing student protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. With this, she has joined a long list of celebs who have shown support to students, including Richa Chadha, Anurag Kashyap, Parineeti Chopra, Vicky Kaushal and others.

Alia took to Instagram to share a picture of the Preamble to the Constitution and her own message to her followers. “Learn from the students,” her message read.

Actor Ishaan Khatter and Sonakshi Sinha also shared pictures of the Preamble on social media. Ishaan also wrote, “I was raised to believe in and take pride in the fact that we are the greatest secular nation in the world. I want it to remain that way. I stand by anybody who exercises their rights peacefully and I pray for the unison and well being of all my fellow people.”

Thousands of students across India took to the streets demanding a probe into the use of teargas inside the Jamia Milia Islamia’s library as well as police entering the campus without permission from university authorities on Sunday. Jamia turned into a war zone on Sunday as police entered the campus and used force to quell student protests against the Act.

This is what we were, what we are and what we MUST remain! #neverforget pic.twitter.com/itmacCC9qV — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) December 17, 2019

Actor Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, who is in the capital, expressed solidarity with Jamia and Aligarh Muslim University students and urged everyone to stand united against the contentious Act. Targeting the administration, the Article 15 actor said the government had nothing to show in the name of work so they are creating new villains every day.

“Today they are making villains out of Muslims. Even if you do remove them, do you think they will not make any new villains? They will keep making more villains... They have nothing to show. People are bored on Pakistan, Kashmir. They are making a fool of you for their entertainment. Don’t get fooled, stand united,” he said at a gathering in Press Club in New Delhi.

Also read: Ajay Devgn, Ayushmann Khurrana react to Jamia protests amid growing calls for Bollywood to break its silence

Parineeti called the crackdown by the police on students “barbaric”. “If this is what’s gonna happen everytime a citizen expresses their view, forget #CAB, we should pass a bill and not call our country a democracy anymore! Beating up innocent human beings for speaking their mind?” she asked.

Sidharth said his heart goes out to all the students back home in Delhi.”In a democracy like ours, it’s sad to see violence against citizens for voicing their opinion through peaceful protests. There should be no place for violence of any form & intent in our country. I strongly condemn this act,” he tweeted.

Follow @htshowbiz for more