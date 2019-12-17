e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 17, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 17, 2019
Home / Bollywood / Parineeti Chopra, Vicky Kaushal condemn violence against protesting students, call it ‘barbaric’

Parineeti Chopra, Vicky Kaushal condemn violence against protesting students, call it ‘barbaric’

Bollywood actors such as Parineeti Chopra, Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra, Kubbra Sait, Rakul Preet Singh and more have weighed in on the anti-CAA protests raging all over the country.

bollywood Updated: Dec 17, 2019 15:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Parineeti Chopra has called the violence against protesting students ‘barbaric’.
Parineeti Chopra has called the violence against protesting students ‘barbaric’.
         

Actors Parineeti Chopra, Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra have become the latest film stars to voice support towards students protesting the Citizenship Amendment Act across the country. Parineeti took to Twitter to call the police action against students, ‘barbaric’.

“If this is what’s gonna happen every time a citizen expresses their view, forget #CAB, we should pass a bill and not call our country a democracy anymore! Beating up innocent human beings for speaking their mind? BARBARIC,” she wrote.

 

 

Sidharth said he ‘strongly condemns’ the act. “My heart goes out to all the students back home in Delhi. In a democracy like ours, its sad to see violence against citizens for voicing their opinion through peaceful protests. There should be no place for violence of any form & intent in our country. I strongly condemn this act,” he wrote. When asked if he condones the alleged vandalism by students, Sidharth said, “Not at all sir ! I’m aware of the situation and when I said ‘There should be no place for violence of any form & intent...’ it includes the students who took to vandalism as well.”

 

 

Vicky called the situation ‘saddening’. “What is happening is not okay. The way it’s happening is not okay. People have every right to peacefully voice their opinion. This violence and disruption is both saddening and concerning as a fellow citizen. In no circumstance, must our faith in democracy be shaken,” he wrote in a tweet.

Also read: Ajay Devgn, Ayushmann Khurrana react to Jamia protests amid growing calls for Bollywood to break its silence

Pulkit Samrat called the act ‘unsecular’. “BARBARIC! UNDEMOCRATIC! UNSECULAR! That’s what we are turning into! Not the India I was born in! #UnityIsOurReligion #IStandWithJamiaMilliaStudents,” he wrote.

Mark Ko Dard Nahi Hota actor Gulshan Devaiah said, “The only CAB I support is a personal transportation vehicle, not a vehicle for votes !! #stopvotebankpolitics ( every party does this ) Find other ways to win elections!! How about actually making this a better world to live in.”

Check our more tweets from actors such as Kubbra Sait, Sonakshi Sinha, Lisa Ray, Huma Qureshi, Saurabh Shukla and others.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earlier on Monday, actors Manoj Bajpayee, Rajkummar Rao and Ayushmann Khurrana had also tweeted about the protests. Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha has shown his support towards the students and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap made a return to Twitter as he ‘can’t stay silent any longer’.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Police fire tear gas on Citizenship Act protesters in Delhi’s Seelampur
Police fire tear gas on Citizenship Act protesters in Delhi’s Seelampur
‘I dare you’: PM Modi counters Opposition attack against Citizenship Act
‘I dare you’: PM Modi counters Opposition attack against Citizenship Act
In 2012 Delhi gang rape case, CJI opts out of hearing review plea of convict
In 2012 Delhi gang rape case, CJI opts out of hearing review plea of convict
New coach, No Maxwell, 7 changes from WC in Australia side for India ODIs
New coach, No Maxwell, 7 changes from WC in Australia side for India ODIs
WhatsApp’s 5 privacy features every user must know
WhatsApp’s 5 privacy features every user must know
Maruti sells six lakh automatics in five years: AGS vs CVT vs AT explained
Maruti sells six lakh automatics in five years: AGS vs CVT vs AT explained
Not replays but 3rd umpire: New side in Jadeja’s debatable run out - Report
Not replays but 3rd umpire: New side in Jadeja’s debatable run out - Report
Watch: Amid CAA protests, Pranab Mukherjee’s word of caution for Modi govt
Watch: Amid CAA protests, Pranab Mukherjee’s word of caution for Modi govt
trending topics
Pervez MusharrafHTLS 2019Unnao rape caseRealme Buds AirRani MukerjiOnion pricesAssam Citizenship Law ProtestPriyanka ChopraJamia violenceRealme X2

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news