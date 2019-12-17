Parineeti Chopra, Vicky Kaushal condemn violence against protesting students, call it ‘barbaric’

bollywood

Updated: Dec 17, 2019 15:08 IST

Actors Parineeti Chopra, Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra have become the latest film stars to voice support towards students protesting the Citizenship Amendment Act across the country. Parineeti took to Twitter to call the police action against students, ‘barbaric’.

“If this is what’s gonna happen every time a citizen expresses their view, forget #CAB, we should pass a bill and not call our country a democracy anymore! Beating up innocent human beings for speaking their mind? BARBARIC,” she wrote.

If this is what’s gonna happen everytime a citizen expresses their view, forget #CAB, we should pass a bill and not call our country a democracy anymore! Beating up innocent human beings for speaking their mind? BARBARIC. — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) December 17, 2019

My heart goes out to all the students back home in Delhi. In a democracy like ours, its sad to see violence against citizens for voicing their opinion through peaceful protests. There should be no place for violence of any form & intent in our country. I strongly condemn this act — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) December 16, 2019

Sidharth said he ‘strongly condemns’ the act. “My heart goes out to all the students back home in Delhi. In a democracy like ours, its sad to see violence against citizens for voicing their opinion through peaceful protests. There should be no place for violence of any form & intent in our country. I strongly condemn this act,” he wrote. When asked if he condones the alleged vandalism by students, Sidharth said, “Not at all sir ! I’m aware of the situation and when I said ‘There should be no place for violence of any form & intent...’ it includes the students who took to vandalism as well.”

What is happening is not okay. The way it’s happening is not okay. People have every right to peacefully voice their opinion. This violence and disruption is both saddening and concerning as a fellow citizen. In no circumstance, must our faith in democracy be shaken. 🇮🇳 — Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) December 16, 2019

BARBARIC! UNDEMOCRATIC! UNSECULAR! That’s what we are turning into! Not the India I was born in! #UnityIsOurReligion #IStandWithJamiaMilliaStudents — Pulkit Samrat (@PulkitSamrat) December 17, 2019

Vicky called the situation ‘saddening’. “What is happening is not okay. The way it’s happening is not okay. People have every right to peacefully voice their opinion. This violence and disruption is both saddening and concerning as a fellow citizen. In no circumstance, must our faith in democracy be shaken,” he wrote in a tweet.

Pulkit Samrat called the act ‘unsecular’. “BARBARIC! UNDEMOCRATIC! UNSECULAR! That’s what we are turning into! Not the India I was born in! #UnityIsOurReligion #IStandWithJamiaMilliaStudents,” he wrote.

Mark Ko Dard Nahi Hota actor Gulshan Devaiah said, “The only CAB I support is a personal transportation vehicle, not a vehicle for votes !! #stopvotebankpolitics ( every party does this ) Find other ways to win elections!! How about actually making this a better world to live in.”

Check our more tweets from actors such as Kubbra Sait, Sonakshi Sinha, Lisa Ray, Huma Qureshi, Saurabh Shukla and others.

The only "CAB" I support is a personal transportation vehicle, not a vehicle for votes !! #stopvotebankpolitics ( every party does this )

Find other ways to win elections!! How about actually making this a better world to live in . — Gulshan Devaiah (@gulshandevaiah) December 17, 2019

Freedom of speech,freedom of expression,freedom of choice . Really makes me wonder if these are just for textbooks or do we really respect the rights of citizens in a democracy like ours My heart goes out to the students in Delhi.Violence isn’t the solution.Where are we headed ? — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) December 16, 2019

How is the #CAA2019 , affecting me?

Those asking,

need to revisit the constitution of India. Need to realise and understand that this country is great, based on the fact that we have embraced secularism like no one else. If we fail that, we fail as a whole.#CAAProtests — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) December 16, 2019

What is happening today across India is unacceptable. This is no longer about a bill, but the erosion of democratic rights to raise your voice, to peacefully protest and dissent. Wake up. This is not about beliefs, religion or safeguarding your interests: it’s about power. — Lisa Ray (@Lisaraniray) December 17, 2019

This is what we were, what we are and what we MUST remain! #neverforget pic.twitter.com/itmacCC9qV — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) December 17, 2019

This is unreal. We are a secular democracy. This violence that the police have shown in dealing with the students is terrible. Citizens have the right to peacefully protest. @narendramodi @AmitShah Or that is not an option anymore ?? — Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) December 16, 2019

Earlier on Monday, actors Manoj Bajpayee, Rajkummar Rao and Ayushmann Khurrana had also tweeted about the protests. Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha has shown his support towards the students and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap made a return to Twitter as he ‘can’t stay silent any longer’.

