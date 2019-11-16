Parineeti Chopra injures neck on Saina Nehwal biopic sets, shares pic

bollywood

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra has injured herself while shooting for the biopic on Olympian and badminton star Saina Nehwal. The actor has even shared a picture of her injury.

Sharing the image, Parineeti wrote on Instagram, “Dude. Me and the entire team of Saina have been taking so much care that I shouldn’t get an injury, but shit happens. Will rest it as much as I can before I can start playing badminton again. #SainaNehwalBiopic.” In the picture, Parineeti has her back to the camera and a collar can be seen around her neck.

Musician Amaal Malik commented that he had warned her against such injuries. “I told you don’t push it. So jaa abhi 5 6 din, you’ll be up and roaring in no time. You and the entire team of #Saina has put their life into this film. You’ve stepped in and saved the film & trust me !! The entire genetation will witness magic in every scene. The tears, the blood & sweat , will not go in vain. Chalo Pari, Time To Be Sherni,” he wrote. Parineeti stepped in for the lead role in the film after Shraddha Kapoor quit the movie.

On Friday, Parineeti had revealed that she has just another month for the film’s shoot to complete. “30 more days to be her ... and live her!! #SainaNehwalBiopic @nehwalsaina,” she wrote alongside a picture in which she posed with the ace badminton player.

Talking about the role, Parineeti had said that she was nervous. “This project is absolutely perfect for me. Amole (Gupte, director) sir and his team are ensuring I have everything that I need. A great physio team and world-class players have been roped in to train and condition me. Everything from how Saina plays, who she has played with and against, every match she has been in has been documented. It’s important to imbibe all that information and present it on screen. I’m happy, but also very nervous,” she said.

