Saina Nehwal shares first look of Parineeti Chopra from her biopic, says ‘Looking forward to this journey together’

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 16:49 IST

Actor Parineeti Chopra is deep into training mode as she prepares for the Saina Nehwal biopic. The badminton player shared what appears to be the first look of Parineeti from the film with a special message.

Parineeti will begin shooting for the biopic on Friday, October 11. Sharing the picture, Saina wrote, “Looking forward to this journey together! My best wishes to the team #SainaNehwalBiopic #Saina @parineetichopra #AmoleGupte @bhushankumar #DeepaBhatia @sujay.jairaj @tseries.official @tseriesfilms.” Parineeti thanked her and wrote, “Thankyouu my CHAMPION!!!! I am soo nervoussss @nehwalsaina.”

Initially, Shraddha Kapoor was finalised for the role of Saina but Parineeti was brought in later to replace the Saaho star. Talking about the role, Parineeti had said that she was nervous, “This project is absolutely perfect for me. Amole (Gupte, director) sir and his team are ensuring I have everything that I need. A great physio team and world-class players have been roped in to train and condition me. Everything from how Saina plays, who she has played with and against, every match she has been in has been documented. It’s important to imbibe all that information and present it on screen. I’m happy, but also very nervous.”

Recently seen in Jabariya Jodi opposite Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti has just wrapped up shooting for Hindi remake of the Hollywood movie, The Girl On The Train. The Hollywood film was based on the 2015 bestseller by Paula Hawkins and narrates the story of a divorcee woman who gets entangled in a missing person’s investigation that wrecks havoc in her life. The Hindi psychological thriller is produced by Reliance Entertainment. The yet-to-be-titled movie is directed by Ribhu Dasgupta.

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 16:43 IST