Saina Nehwal is waiting to see Parineeti Chopra in her biopic: ‘I am sure you are in the right direction’

Saina Nehwal has left a supportive comment on Parineeti Chopra’s picture from a badminton court where she is training for the sports star’s biopic.

bollywood Updated: Oct 04, 2019 13:49 IST

Indo Asian News Service
Saina Nehwal is excited to watch Parineeti Chopra in her biopic.
Parineeti Chopra is currently prepping for the biopic Saina Nehwal. The star Badminton player has reacted and said that she cannot wait to see the actress to play the best athlete on screen. Parineeti on Thursday shared a photograph of herself from her badminton practice sessions on Instagram. In the image, she is seen sitting on a badminton court and wiping off her sweat.

 

The Ishaqzaade actor captioned the image: “Me. All day everyday nowadays.” After Parineeti shared her image, Nehwal took to the comment section to praise the 30-year-old. “Looking superb,” Nehwal wrote. She then added: “We are all waiting to c u as the best athlete on screen and I am sure ur in the right direction.”

Parineeti on Thursday took to Instagram to share a picture in a glamorous avatar. In the image, she is seen wearing a sizzling red ensemble. She completed her look with classic red lips and dewy make-up. “Busy with Saina Nehwal prep right now and just came from The Girl On The Train. Both realistic films. Haven’t done ‘glam’ in months! This picture is more for me and less for Instagram,” Parineeti captioned the image.

She has just wrapped up shooting for Hindi remake of the Hollywood movie The Girl On The Train, based on the 2015 bestseller by Paula Hawkins, the film narrates the story of a divorcee woman who gets entangled in a missing person’s investigation that throws her life to the brink.

The psychological thriller is produced by Reliance Entertainment. The yet untitled movie is directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, who has previously helmed TE3N starring Amitabh Bachchan.

First Published: Oct 04, 2019 13:37 IST

