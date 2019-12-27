TV actor Kushal Punjabi,37, found hanging at Mumbai home, suicide suspected

tv

Dec 27, 2019

TV actor Kushal Punjabi, who was recently seen in Ishq Mein Marjaawaan, has allegedly committed suicide at his Mumbai home; he was 37. Police has started investigation in the case and have recovered a suicide note.

TV actor Karanvir Bohra shared the sad news on Twitter and expressed his shock over the sudden loss. Karanvir tweeted, “Ur demise has shocked the hell out of me.I’m still in denial @PunjabiKushal I know you are in a happier place,but this is unfathomable. You really inspired me with the way you saw life, but what was I to know. I will always remember u as a #dancingdaddy #fit & a #lifeenthusiast.”

Singer Baba Sehgal also took to Twitter to express his grief. “I just cannot come to the terms that Kushal is no more. Always ready to face challenges of all kinds and such an adorable father. He was a friend but more like a younger brother to me. RIP #KushalPunjabi,” he wrote.

I just cannot come to the terms that Kushal is no more. Always ready to face challenges of all kinds and such an adorable father. He was a friend but more like a younger brother to me. RIP #KushalPunjabi pic.twitter.com/GZxdgp5t3A — Baba Sehgal (@OnlyBabaSehgal) December 27, 2019

Karan also posted a long and emotional note along with a picture of Kushal’s picture. He wrote in the note, “Ur demise has shocked the hell out of me.I’m still in denial @itsme_kushalpunjabi I know you are in a happier place, but this is unfathomable. The way you lead your life really inspired me in more ways than one....but what was I to know. Your zest for dancing, fitness, off-road biking, fatherhood and above all that, that smiling face of yours, your happy-go-lucky nature your warmth all that was such ingenuity. I’m gonna miss you so much #kushlani You will always be rememberd sad a guy who lived a full life. #dancingdaddy #fit #lifeenthusiast #biker #smilingface #onelifeliveitright #restinpeace #omnamoshivaya.”

The post was flooded with comments from actors who were shocked at the revelation. Shweta Tiwari wrote, “What??? Oh my god! When? And how?”

Ravi Dubey commented, “What?????” while Vikas Kalantri wrote, “Wait what ????? When did this happen. Really really sad. Cant believe this. May his soul rest in peace shocked”.

Kushal came to limelight after winning the reality show Zor Ka Jhatka. He also appeared in a number of television series such as Aasman se Aage and A Mouthful of Sky. He has also been a participant on reality shows, including Fear Factor, Mr. & Miss TV, Paisa Bhari Padega, Nautica Navigators Challenge, Ek Se Badhkar Ek, Zor Ka Jhatka and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa

He had also worked in movies including Farhan Akhtar’s Lakshya, Karan Johar’s – Kaal, Utv’s Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal.

