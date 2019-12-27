Kushal Punjabi in his suicide note: ‘No one responsible for my death’

tv

Updated: Dec 27, 2019 12:09 IST

Film and television actor Kushal Punjabi, 37, allegedly killed himself on Thursday night in his flat in Bandra in western Mumbai, according to police officers who registered an accidental death report (ADR). The Bandra police said on Friday that they found a suicide note from the flat in which read, “There is no one responsible for my suicide.”

Speaking to Hindustan Times, deputy commissioner of police Paramjit Singh Dahiya DCP said, “We recovered a suicide note in which he has written that no one should be blamed for his act. We are conducting an inquiry.” The news of Kushal’s death was revealed by his friend Karanvir Singh Bohra on social media.

Police officers investigating the death said Punjabi stopped taking calls on Thursday. His parents were trying to reach him since 2 pm, but he never responded. Subsequently, they decided to visit him.

Punjabi’s parents reached his apartment around 10:30 in the night, and found the door locked. They had a spare key, and used it to open the door around 10.50 pm. When they entered the flat, they found their son motionless.

Police said the neighbours informed them at 11.10 pm. An investigating officer told HT, “Our team reached his apartment, and we rushed Kushal to the hospital where he was declared dead before admission. We filed an ADR soon after that.”

The police further said that Punjabi’s wife was not in India and he was alone in his flat when he took the drastic step.

Punjabi has acted in movies such as Lakshya, Kaal and Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal. He was also a popular television actor with roles in shows such as CID, Ishq Mein Marjawan, Love Marriage, Kya Haal Mister Panchal, and Aasmaan Se Aage. He also participated in several reality TV shows such as Fear Factor, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa and Zor Ka Jhatka. He is survived by his wife and a son.

Timeline

Since 2 pm, Kushal was not responding any calls.

His parents too were trying to reach him.

Around 10:30 pm his parents reached his flat in Bandra.

Around 10:50 pm they opened flat’s door with the help of duplicate keys.

He was found Kushal hanging with nylon rope.

Around 11:10 PM they informed police.