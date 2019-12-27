e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 27, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Dec 27, 2019
Home / TV / Kushal Punjabi in his suicide note: ‘No one responsible for my death’

Kushal Punjabi in his suicide note: ‘No one responsible for my death’

Kushal Punjabi suicide: The actor left a suicide note saying that nobody should be held responsible for his death. He was 37.

tv Updated: Dec 27, 2019 12:09 IST
Suraj Ojha
Suraj Ojha
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Kushal Punjabi was found dead in his house in Mumbai.
Kushal Punjabi was found dead in his house in Mumbai.
         

Film and television actor Kushal Punjabi, 37, allegedly killed himself on Thursday night in his flat in Bandra in western Mumbai, according to police officers who registered an accidental death report (ADR). The Bandra police said on Friday that they found a suicide note from the flat in which read, “There is no one responsible for my suicide.”

Speaking to Hindustan Times, deputy commissioner of police Paramjit Singh Dahiya DCP said, “We recovered a suicide note in which he has written that no one should be blamed for his act. We are conducting an inquiry.” The news of Kushal’s death was revealed by his friend Karanvir Singh Bohra on social media.

 

Police officers investigating the death said Punjabi stopped taking calls on Thursday. His parents were trying to reach him since 2 pm, but he never responded. Subsequently, they decided to visit him.

Also Watch: TV actor Kushal Punjabi found hanging at his Mumbai home, tributes pour in 

Punjabi’s parents reached his apartment around 10:30 in the night, and found the door locked. They had a spare key, and used it to open the door around 10.50 pm. When they entered the flat, they found their son motionless.

 

View this post on Instagram

🧡💛❤️

A post shared by Kushal Punjabi. (@itsme_kushalpunjabi) on

Police said the neighbours informed them at 11.10 pm. An investigating officer told HT, “Our team reached his apartment, and we rushed Kushal to the hospital where he was declared dead before admission. We filed an ADR soon after that.”

The police further said that Punjabi’s wife was not in India and he was alone in his flat when he took the drastic step.

Punjabi has acted in movies such as Lakshya, Kaal and Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal. He was also a popular television actor with roles in shows such as CID, Ishq Mein Marjawan, Love Marriage, Kya Haal Mister Panchal, and Aasmaan Se Aage. He also participated in several reality TV shows such as Fear Factor, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa and Zor Ka Jhatka. He is survived by his wife and a son.

Timeline

Since 2 pm, Kushal was not responding any calls.

His parents too were trying to reach him.

Around 10:30 pm his parents reached his flat in Bandra.

Around 10:50 pm they opened flat’s door with the help of duplicate keys.

He was found Kushal hanging with nylon rope.

Around 11:10 PM they informed police.

tags
top news
Row over Gen Rawat comment not his first. 5 times he courted controversy
Row over Gen Rawat comment not his first. 5 times he courted controversy
Norwegian tourist who joined anti-CAA protest ordered to leave India
Norwegian tourist who joined anti-CAA protest ordered to leave India
Kushal Punjabi in his suicide note: ‘No one responsible for my death’
Kushal Punjabi in his suicide note: ‘No one responsible for my death’
India, Iran to boost economic viability of Chabahar port
India, Iran to boost economic viability of Chabahar port
Renault readying rival to Brezza, Venue in compact SUV segment
Renault readying rival to Brezza, Venue in compact SUV segment
Kazakh plane with 100 on board hits concrete wall after takeoff, 15 dead
Kazakh plane with 100 on board hits concrete wall after takeoff, 15 dead
5 Indian cricketers to be part of Asia XI vs World XI match in Bangladesh
5 Indian cricketers to be part of Asia XI vs World XI match in Bangladesh
Watch: IAF bids farewell to MiG-27 with water salute at Jodhpur airbase
Watch: IAF bids farewell to MiG-27 with water salute at Jodhpur airbase
trending topics
CAA ProtestsDelhi TemperatureAnti-CAA protest in KochiNaveen PatnaikSalman Khan birthdayKaranvir BohraSalman Khan’s birthday bashGood Newwz celeb review

don't miss

latest news

india news

TV News