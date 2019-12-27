Kushal Punjabi had posted picture of son hours before suicide

tv

Updated: Dec 27, 2019 12:13 IST

Television actor Kushal Punjabi, last seen in Ishq Mein Marjawan, died on Thursday at the age of 37. His body was reportedly found hanging at his residence at night.

Just hours ago, Kushal had posted an adorable picture of his three-year-old son on Instagram. He was married to Audrey Dolhen and often shared pictures and videos from his outings and gym sessions.

Kushal Punjabi posted this picture of his son with a heart emoji on his Instagram stories on Thursday.

Actor Karanvir Bohra broke the news on Twitter expressing his shock over his untimely death. He tweeted, “Ur demise has shocked the hell out of me.I’m still in denial @PunjabiKushal I know you are in a happier place,but this is unfathomable. You really inspired me with the way you saw life, but what was I to know. I will always remember u as a #dancingdaddy #fit & a #lifeenthusiast.”

Ur demise has shocked the hell out of me.I'm still in denial @PunjabiKushal I know you are in a happier place,but this is unfathomable.

You really inspired me with the way you saw life, but what was I to know.

I will always remember u as a #dancingdaddy #fit & a #lifeenthusiast pic.twitter.com/qv31QMH8C8 — Karanvir Bohra 🇮🇳 (@KVBohra) December 26, 2019

He later penned a heartbreaking note, adding, “Your zest for dancing, fitness, off-road biking, fatherhood and above all that, that smiling face of yours, your happy-go-lucky nature your warmth all that was such ingenuity. I’m gonna miss you so much #kushlani. You will always be rememberd sad a guy who lived a full life.”

Praising him for being an adorable father, singer Baba Sehgal wrote on Twitter, “I just cannot come to the terms that Kushal is no more. Always ready to face challenges of all kinds and such an adorable father. He was a friend but more like a younger brother to me. RIP #KushalPunjabi.”

I just cannot come to the terms that Kushal is no more. Always ready to face challenges of all kinds and such an adorable father. He was a friend but more like a younger brother to me. RIP #KushalPunjabi pic.twitter.com/GZxdgp5t3A — Baba Sehgal (@OnlyBabaSehgal) December 27, 2019

Kushal had shot to fame after winning reality show Zor Ka Jhatka. He went on to participate in many other reality shows such as Fear Factor, Mr. & Miss TV, Paisa Bhari Padega, Nautica Navigators Challenge, Ek Se Badhkar Ek, Zor Ka Jhatka and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

He starred in multiple TV shows like Sajan Re Phir Jhooth Mat Bolo, Kya Hal Mister Panchal and Hum Ne Li Hai - Shapath. He had also appeared in films including Farhan Akhtar’s Lakshya, Karan Johar’s – Kaal, Utv’s Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal.

