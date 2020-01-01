New Year 2020: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor share their wishlist

bollywood

Bollywood had a thrilling, efficacious 2019. Now, as the film industry readies to churn out a new set of tales and ideas in 2020, we talk to Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, who have a loaded year ahead with multiple biggies and potential box-office winners

Your intent must be absolutely clean: Varun Dhawan. 2020 lineup: Street Dancer 3D and Coolie No. 1

The new year seems to have you in an out-and-out entertaining space…

I am very excited about this year. But at the same time, I strongly believe that at the end of the day, everything can’t just be about your films. That can’t define your entire life, journey or how you feel about yourself. As a human being, you grow and learn to do other things too that give you happiness. 2019 too was very exciting as I was shooting for my two films. So, as an actor, mere ko bahut mazaa aaya ke maine yeh do filmein pichle saal shoot kari, which will release this year. Now, I just hope that audiences love them as well.

After Kalank’s failure last year, do you feel any pressure about your new films?

An outcome can’t always be the barometer of your success. I strongly feel that the journey of a film, too, has to be superb. I don’t think anyone know ke [ek film] ka kya outcome hone waala hai. There’s no formula at all when it comes to art; there has to be only passion.

In essence, you are saying that the intent must be correct. Right?

Jab aapki niyat sahi ho, toh sab kucch sahi ho jaata hai. I feel the intent has to be absolutely correct. And I can confidently say that Street Dancer 3D and Coolie No. 1 have been made with sahi niyat. To start with, I have huge expectations from Street Dancer. I feel anything that you do with passion, can make a big difference.

2020 will also see you work with your dad in the remake of an iconic film, Coolie No. 1. Excited?

Absolutely! I really wanted to do a mass-y film after Judwaa 2. And working on an out-and-out commercial movie with dad is fantastic. He is the captain of the ship, who makes us have the most fun. Not just Coolie No. 1, on second thoughts, Street Dancer 3D is also an extremely mass-y film.

Wanted to work with Sanjay sir since I was 9: Alia Bhatt. 2020 lineup: Brahmastra, Sadak 2, Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR

‘Super-loaded’ could be the correct terms to describe 2020 for you. Agree?

God-willing, 2020 is going to be quite a year. I think having two releases in a year is good enough but this year, I have four. I hope they all create a little place in people’s hearts. And they are all very special.

To start with, you have a film with your father, Mahesh Bhatt…

Working with, and now having my first film [Sadak 2] with dad [filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt] is going to be unbelievably special. Brahmastra, too, is special for so many reasons. I am really excited about it. Then, I am working with Sanjay [Leela Bhansali] sir for the first time in Gangubai.

And is it true that working with Bhansali has been a long-standing dream?

That’s something I have looked forward to since I was nine. So, you can say that the dream I had as a nine-year-old is coming true now. And then, I am thrilled to be working with SS Rajamouli sir, who is one of the most celebrated filmmakers of the country and someone, whose films are looked forward to by everyone. It’s just great that I am getting to be a part of that film’s journey. Maybe, we can talk next December and then we can assess how 2020 went by (laughs).

Are you content with the way 2019 panned out for you?

Last year, I had two film releases. While one [Gully Boy] did extremely well, I – as an actor – expected the other one [Kalank] also to be equally loved. But it didn’t connect with audiences, and that’s how things go. So, you have a high and then, there can be a low as well. I guess that’s also a part of learning that nothing is permanent. Everything shall change.

I wish 2020 also stays as positive as last year: Shraddha Kapoor. 2020 lineup: Street Dancer 3D and Baaghi 3

You have an array of exciting films lined up this year. What are your expectations?

I wish the year 2020 also stays as positive and satisfying as 2019 was. Now, the New Year also looks extremely exciting to me, as an actor. I love being in front of the camera and honestly, even this year, I would like myself to do what I love the most. I have Baaghi 3 and Street Dancer 3D coming up, which makes things very exciting for me. Plus, I also look forward to work with Ranbir [Kapoor] in Luv Ranjan’s film, this year.

And personally, how you look at the year gone by?

It was extremely delightful and more so, very satisfying that two of my films got me lot of love from all my fans. It was a busy year but I totally love being busy with work. I would call 2019 a content and happy year – on professional as well as personal front since I could spend some quality time with my family. But this year, a family holiday is definitely on the cards.

Last year, your films – Saaho and Chhichore did big numbers. You must be really satisfied?

Absolutely! To see your work getting acceptance and appreciation is what as an actor, I strive for. Both the films were very different but still, they received love. So, I feel really good and want to keep delivering the best to the audience.

What was the biggest highlight for you?

It was juggling between the shoots that I had to do and then have two back-to-back releases. It was my professional contentment that the biggest highlight. Two different characters and two beautiful scripts are my takeaways from 2019. That makes me do new things and work with fresh energies and different people, and explore new sides of my own self as an actor.

