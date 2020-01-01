Happy birthday Sonali Bendre: Here’s some dose of inspiration from the actor on New Year 2020

bollywood

Sonali Bendre, who celebrates her 45th birthday on the New Year, continues to remain an inspiration for many after her long cancer battle. The actor who enjoyed a busy career in the 90s, began her new innings a year ago. She sees her life as BC (Before Cancer) and AC (After Cancer) and embraced her new look with short golden locks and made it her new normal.

On her birthday, here is some inspiring pieces of advice for not just dealing with a disease but life at large:

Things come and go

A day before her last birthday, Sonali had shared pictures from her last blow-dry session before she bid goodbye to her long hair. Her moist eyes looked heartbreaking in the pictures but she wrote in the caption, “In awe of the body’s willingness and capacity to fight and heal and recover to overwhelming gratitude to the people who have stood by me and been pillars of strength to being reminded of life’s transience and that things come and go (much like my hair).”

Accepting the new normal

Sonali went on to inspire many like her by “accepting and facing the reality” and taking it “one day at a time”. The actor switched on her sunshine and made a stunning comeback by featuring her bald and beautiful head, no makeup and a scar on her midriff. But she was glad she no longer needed a lot of time to deck up for a shoot. She unveiled her new photo shoot on Instagram and wrote along with it, “There’s a piece of advice I can give you all after this, it would be to ‘Find your new normal’. It’s very liberating.”

She had told Vogue in an interview, “I’ve probably endorsed every hair care brand there is in India at some point in my life. In fact, my first movie came after shooting the Parachute hair oil commercial.” She confessed losing her hair “was the be-all, end-all” of her life but finally took it in her stride. “It was this stupid thing that I was hanging on to.”

Take one day at a time

Sonali only had hope and advice as she opened her heart out on World Cancer Day in February. She wrote, “just the mere mention of the C word brings dread in the hearts of anyone who hears it. We fear it so much that we’d rather not talk about it… which is why it’s important to have a day where we pull out the band aid and help us deal with this disease. I was scared too, but soon realised that burying my head in the sand was not the way to deal with this.

She urged people to take time to understand cancer. “There’s more to cancer than being emotional or weak or even being called a fighter or a survivor. It requires you to study it, find out what works for you and to be diligent about your treatment. It requires days of strongly believing in oneself, of knowing that tomorrow will be better than today. It is not a fight against negative thoughts. It’s taking a stand to not give in, no matter what. Most importantly, it is about living every day, and not just surviving. Just taking it #OneDayAtATime makes it easier to #SwitchOnTheSunshine.”

Never lose your faith

Sonali never lost her faith and always believed in the bigger power. She was happy to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi at her home in September, unlike last year, and wrote on Instagram, “I truly believe if there’s faith, it reflects more on the inside...in the dialogue between you and your God... so don’t lose that essence.”

It’s yet another test

In October 2018, Sonali had shared an emotional but inspiring post during her treatment. She wrote, “There have been days when I’ve been so exhausted and in so much pain that even lifting a finger hurt. I feel like sometimes it’s a cycle… one that starts off with physical pain and leads to mental and emotional pain. The bad days have been many… Post chemo, post-surgery and the like… where even just laughing hurts. I got through it knowing that even though I was fighting a long drawn out, draining battle… it was one that was worth the fight.”

However, she refused to bow down to cancer and wrote further, “it’s important to remember that we’re allowed to have those bad days. Forcing yourself to be happy and cheerful all the time serves no purpose. Who are we being fake and putting on an act for?”

“I allowed myself to cry, to feel the pain, to indulge in self-pity… for a short while. Only you know what you’re going through and it is fine to accept it. Emotions aren’t wrong. Feeling negative emotions isn’t wrong. But after a point, identify it, recognize it and refuse to let it control your life. It takes an immense amount of self-care to get out of that zone. Sleep always helps, or having my favourite smoothie after chemo, or just talking to my son,” she wrote.

