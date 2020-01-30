e-paper
Deepika Padukone on Chhapaak being downvoted on IMDb after JNU visit: ‘They have changed my rating, not my mind’

Deepika Padukone has responded to her film, Chhapaak, being targeted on movie database IMDb after her visit to JNU to show solidarity with students.

bollywood Updated: Jan 30, 2020 11:16 IST
HT Correspondent
Deepika Padukone has reacted to Chhapaak being given one-stars on IMDb to affect its rating.
Deepika Padukone is unfazed by trolls targeting her latest release, Chhapaak, after she showed solidarity with students of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). Soon after her visit to the JNU where she stood with the protesting students, the IMDb rating of Chhapaak took a hit, with people downvoting the film in large numbers.

In a video shared on Twitter by a fan club, Deepika is seen giving out a clear message to her detractors. “Unhone meri IMDb rating badli hai, mera mann nahi (They have changed my IMDb rating, not my mind).” The video is from earlier this month.

 

The film’s page on the popular review aggregator website was ‘review bombed’ from multiple accounts. After the flood of 1-star ratings, Chhapaak’s IMDb rating down to 4.4 stars and finally stabilized at 4.6 stars. The film widely received positive reviews with critics applauding Deepika’s performance as an acid attack survivor.

However, after the actor’s visit to JNU, there has been an aggressive #BoycottChhapaak campaign on Twitter.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak tells the story of a young girl Malti, whose life changes after an acid attack. The film is inspired by the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

While the other Bollywood film that released alongside Chhapaak, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has raced ahead at the box office, trade analyst Girish Johar told Hindustan Times that Chhapaak managed to find its target audience.

The film earned Rs 34.03 crore nett and Rs 40 crore gross in two weeks at the domestic box office and Rs 13.03 crore in the overseas market. According to a Quint report, Chhapaak was made on a budget of around Rs 35 crore and sold its music rights for Rs 3 crore and its digital and satellite rights for about Rs 23 crore.

“Yes from all the rights, it seems that Chhapaak actually is not a losing venture. Also, since Deepika herself produced the film, her acting fee charged for this film will not be considerable. This, I feel, is one of those passion projects that actors like to do,” trade analyst Girish Johar told Hindustan Times.

He added that Chhapaak was a niche film, which did reach its target audience. “I personally believe that the kind of film it is or the kind of story it is, it appeals to a very limited audience and that audience watched the film. It is not an entertaining film. It has been seen by those for whom it was made and they have also responded to the film.”

