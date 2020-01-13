Chhapaak’s IMDb score falls to 4.4 with 4000 one-star ratings, Twitter suspects foul play

bollywood

The war against Chhapaak is far from over. After taking pledges of boycott and extending support to its competition, several people appear to have attacked Chhapaak’s IMDb rating as well.

The film’s page on the popular review aggregator website is getting ‘review bombed’ from multiple accounts. Out of 6,900 total votes recorded so far, 4,000 went to the lowest ‘1’ rating. This has taken the film’s IMDb rating down to 4.4 stars.

IMDb audience ratings for Chhapaak and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

On comparison, Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’s rating has been recorded as 8.8 stars with 5,800 votes recorded over the weekend. As many as 4,300 fans gave the film ‘10’ star ratings on the website. Both the film released this Friday.

Meanwhile, critics’ reviews of the two were widely different from what their IMDb ratings seem to be projecting. Many reviewers were impressed by Meghna Gulzar’s nuanced direction and Deepika Padukone’s performance as an acid attack survivor in Chhapaak. Meanwhile, Ajay’s film was applauded for the high-voltage action and exceptional CGI but also criticised for its propagandist take on a piece of history.

Last week, Deepika showed her support to the protesting students of JNU, receiving flak and appreciation in equal measure. Therefore, many on Twitter are suspecting if there is more to Chhapaak’s IMDb nosedive than just unhappy filmgoers.

“Never underestimate the power of sad men in large numbers, rejected by women, who suddenly find an ideology that encourages hate,” read one tweet. “The idiot bhakts are deliberately rating #Chhapaak low on #IMDB even without watching the film. The critics section (10-13 reviews) is positive but still film has 4.3/10 rating right now. They think by doing this they can demean the stature of the film!,” read another tweet. “IMDB ratings for #Chhapaak 4.2/10 Its a shame that such a brilliant movie based on a great social cause is getting eclipsed by parochial mindsets,” a Twitter user wrote.

On Rotten Tomatoes, which doesn’t allow IMDb style review bombing, the picture is much different. Chhappak has recorded 83% audience score with 35 votes while Tanhaji has recorded 90% score with 150 votes.

Two years ago, Anubhav Singh’s Mulk suffered a similar attack on IMDb. Sinha took to Twitter to vent his anger. “The IMDB rating of #MULK is being attacked. You know what? I don’t give a Flying F***!!! MULK has received too much love to worry about that. There are more people who love the film. They will respond to you,” he had written.

