NSUI gives out free Chhapaak tickets in Bhopal, BJP workers distribute Tanhaji tickets. Here’s Raveena Tandon’s epic response

Updated: Jan 10, 2020 17:23 IST

The battle between Chhapaak and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has moved beyond the box office and on to the real world. ANI reports that in Bhopal, workers of National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), which is the student wing of the Congress, are distributing free tickets of Chhapaak while workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are countering this by giving out tickets of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Raveena Tandon shared the news on Twitter and joked that this was good for the film industry, as producers would be making more money. She wrote, “Ok.Wait.What? Score-?Annnnd kaaaaaachhiinng!(Sound of money rolling in)Contributing to the indian film industry. Ps.i know that some sense of humour missing in this world,please try to see this in the lighter vein.(no controversy or hurting of any sentiments intended).”

Raveena Tandon joked that the money will be rolling in to the film industry

Several BJP leaders have spoken out against Chhapaak leading lady Deepika Padukone for showing solidarity with the students of Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) after they were attacked by a masked mob. On Friday, Union minister Smriti Irani slammed Deepika for her gesture and said, “It’s her right (to) stand next to people who say ‘Bharat tere tukde honge.’” BJP Delhi spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga has called for a boycott of Chhapaak, while BJP leader Gopal Bhargava advised the actor to “dance” like a “heroine,” instead of getting into activism.

Meanwhile, Chhapaak has been declared tax-free in the Congress-ruled states of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Deepika has also received support from the Samajwadi Party. The official handle of the party wrote on Twitter that an entire theatre in Lucknow was booked to show the film to workers in the city.

The Samajwadi Party has booked an entire theatre in Lucknow, for its members to watch Chhapaak.

Chhapaak, directed by Meghna Gulzar, also stars Vikrant Massey. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, starring Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan, is a historical drama about the legendary Maratha general Taanaji Malusare, who is remembered for the Battle of Sinhagad.

