Inside Karan Johar’s twins Yash and Roohi’s birthday bash: Taimur lives his best life, Inaaya dances. Watch video

bollywood

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 19:04 IST

Karan Johar’s twins, Roohi and Yash, celebrated their third birthday on Wednesday, at a grand party thrown by the prolific filmmaker. Spotted at the party were Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur Ali Khan and his cousin, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, daughter of Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu.

A video from inside the party shows the kids frolicking around in an outdoor area adorned with teepees. While the birthday boy and girl can be seen standing silently, Taimur is extremely animated as he jumps around and dances. “Tim is living his best life,” one person wrote in the comments section. “Chhota Justin Bieber,” wrote another person, perhaps comparing Yash to the popstar.

Ahead of the party, Pinkvilla reported that other star kids such as Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam Khan, Shahid Kapoor’s daughter Misha Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, Neha Dhupia’s daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi, and others are expected to attend.

In an interview to Hindustan Times, Karan had said that he is now more interested in his kids’ birthday’s than his own. “Yes, it’s a great day to feel the sense of love from your loved ones but I can’t be millennial about my birthdays anymore. Now, I have to start directing those energies towards my kids,” he said.

Karan has often spoken about how his twins have changed his life. His Instagram bio now reads, ‘father and then filmmaker’. He often shares pictures and videos of them on his Instagram, from playdates with the kids of other actors. “I can’t thank the universe enough for giving my mother and me the most beautiful gift ever....Happy Birthday Roohi and Yash....you are a blessing to us,” he had written on their first birthday.

Karan welcomed the twins in 2017. They were born via surrogacy and spent over 50 days in the hospital after their birth. While Yash is named after Karan’s late dad, Roohi is an anagram of his mother’s name, Hiroo.

Follow @htshowbiz for more