Karan Johar was asked about ‘not indulging in Islamophobia in Takht’, says ‘History wrote this story, I’m only telling it’

Updated: Feb 03, 2020 16:52 IST

Director Karan Johar has said that his upcoming historical drama, Takht, will be sensitive ‘towards religions across the world.’ Karan was speaking at the trailer launch of his new horror film, Bhoot, in Mumbai on Monday.

A reporter at the event asked Karan what he thinks about the current wave of Islamophobia and how sensitive he is about the portrayal of religion in Takht, a period epic set during the Mughal empire. He said, “My dear, you are talking to a filmmaker who’s directed a film called My Name is Khan. My sensitivities to religions across the world will always be on point. That’s something I believe in as a human being, as a citizen of this great country, and generally as a world citizen.”

Karan added, “Sensitivities to everyone and everything is something that we all take very deep care of. Also, with Takht, this isn’t a story that I wrote. History wrote this story, I’m only telling it.”

A teaser for Takht was released over the weekend, announcing a Christmas,2021 release date. In the short teaser, voice-overs narrate how the history of India could have been altered had violence and bloodshed not been at the foundation of the Mughal empire. The film will feature Vicky Kaushal as Aurangzeb, and Ranveer Singh as his brother, Dara Shikoh. Takht also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.

Of late, several period dramas such as Padmaavat, Panipat and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior have been criticised for depicting Muslims in a negative light. Tanhaji actor Saif Ali Khan had accepted that the film is not history and how spreading falsehoods in cinema is a ‘dangerous’ idea.

