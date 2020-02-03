Bhoot The Haunted Ship trailer: Vicky Kaushal and the horror on Juhu beach, watch video

bollywood

The first trailer of Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar starrer Bhoot: The Haunted Ship was unveiled on Monday. The film’s teaser had been shared earlier on Thursday.

Sharing it, producer Karan Johar wrote: “Anchoring fear on your shores. #BhootTrailer OUT NOW! http://bit.ly/BhootTrailer #Bhoot #TheHauntedShip.”

Watch the Bhoot trailer here:

In the trailer a lot seems to be happening — as it opens we are informed that a dead ship has anchored at Mumbai’s Juhu beach. Vicky Kaushal, a surveying officer, is assinged the job of investigating. Armed with just a torch, he enters the ship. A series of eerie scenes follow including a young girl, walking on all four, all over the walls of the ship as Vicky navigates his way. We are told that there are all sorts of stories about this ship. Soon, he is in a hospital bed, and tells his doctors that there was not just a worker there; there was girl too. He starts hallucinating, even in his flat. His doctors tell him that what he is seeing aren’t hallucinations.

Vicky Kaushal has company inside the ship.

A still from the trailer.

Vicky Kaushal’s close encounter with the sinister kind.

In the teaser before, we had seen Vicky walking inside an abandoned ship, with several blood-stained hands on the body of the ship, guiding him. Aided by a torchlight, Vicky follows the hand prints to a room ahead, only to see his face plastered with the wall ahead. What’s more, the eyes on the image bleeds blood even as it has bloodstained hand prints all over it. Seconds later, many hands emerge from the wall behind Vicky and pull him inside, even as he struggles to free himself.

Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Shashank Khaitan and Karan, the film has been directed by debutante Bhanu Pratap Singh. The film was originally meant to release on November 15 last year, but was shifted to accommodate Ayushmann Khurrana’s Bala. It’s new release date is February 21, 2020. Sharing it, Karan had written: “The tides have changed!!! Even FEAR needs precision! And for that we need the time to scare you sufficiently and efficiently! #BHOOT has a new date !! The 21st of FEBRUARY 2020 ! SEA you then and try and help @vickykaushal09 escape this haunted ship! And some further news .”

