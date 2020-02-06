Memes target Baaghi 3 for Wonder Woman inspiration, fans call Tiger Shroff ‘Captain America of India’

bollywood

Updated: Feb 06, 2020 13:52 IST

Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 3 trailer is out and the actor is doing what he is best at -- action. It revolves around Tiger who crosses borders to bring back his brother (Riteish Deshmukh) from Syria, who after being seen in a police uniform in the introduction scene calls for his brother to rescue him from some boys while waiting for popcorn in a multiplex. But this is just the beginning, the trailer had enough to start a memefest on Twitter soon after its release.

From rhyming dialogues such as ‘log rishto mein hadein paar karte hain, mera ek aisa rishta tha, jiske liye maine sarhadein paar kardi (People cross limits for their relationships, I had one such relationship for which I crossed borders)” to some gymnastics in the name of action, the trailer had all many points to talk about.

While many compared the trailer to Salman Khan’s films, many drew comparisons between Tiger’s stunts and that of the Wonder Woman. A scene featuring Tiger holding a shield also led him to be compared to Captain America. Sharing a still from Baaghi 3, a Twitter user wrote, “CAPTAIN AMERICA BE LIKE! So let me get this straight, #Baaghi3 is about Ronnie rescuing his police serving brother who went for ‘ROUTINE PAPER WORK’ to Syria, gets abducted by terrorists and Ronnie comes to save the day against the entire militia!”

One fighting on No Man's Land

Another on No Bhai's Land#Baaghi3#Baaghi3Trailer pic.twitter.com/k2lcB3QuLr — WHIRL GANG (@GangWhirl) February 6, 2020

CAPTAIN AMERICA BE LIKE! So let me get this straight, #Baaghi3 is about Ronnie rescuing his police serving brother who went for ‘ROUTINE PAPER WORK’ to Syria, gets abducted by terrorists and Ronnie comes to save the day against the entire militia! #Baaghi3Trailer #TigerShroff pic.twitter.com/gT8ruhbBx2 — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) February 6, 2020

Another claimed Tiger was simply following Salman Khan’s footsteps and wrote, “Don’t blame Tiger for logics & acting after all he is following bhai’s foot steps.” One more fan shared a collage of scenes from Wonder Woman and Baaghi 3 and wrote, “One fighting on No Man’s Land. Another on No Bhai’s Land.”

*Don't blame Tiger for logics & acting after all he is following bhai's foot steps*#Baaghi3 #Baaghi3Trailer pic.twitter.com/BFfxJW6RPH — Tweetera🐦 (@DoctorrSays) February 6, 2020

*When anyone trolls Salman Khan*



Salman Khan's Die Hard Fans -#Baaghi3Trailer pic.twitter.com/jsj6XMZfOj — Ankit Pathak 🇮🇳 (@ImAnkitPathak) February 6, 2020

Thoughts after watching

#Baaghi3Trailer



*Sir thodi physics aur dimag hi laga lete *



Director: pic.twitter.com/XoQAFYvjcO — dǝɐdपूल (@immy_neutron) February 6, 2020

The audience also wondered how Syria would react to the Baaghi 3 trailer. Sharing Manoj Bajpayee’s still from Gangs of Wasseypur, a user wrote, “Syria to All Bollywood Directors ‘Ab underground hone ka samay aagya hai’.” And obviously there is no dearth of sibling jokes inspired from Tiger and Riteish’s brotherhood. Fans compared Tiger and Riteish’s bond to that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. Here are some more sibling jokes which are totally worth your time.

Seria to All Bollywood Directors #Baaghi3Trailer pic.twitter.com/UPo9m7YBPj — Binay Kumar Saw (@kumarbinay_07) February 6, 2020

When you need something from your parents so you bribe your sibling for support #Baaghi3Trailer pic.twitter.com/YBXvXc2i4n — Kartik Patadia (@KartikPatadia69) February 6, 2020

#Baaghi3Trailer



West Bengal guy coming to meet girlfriend in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/vnkD3gwMny — Sir Yuzvendra (parody) (@SirYuzvendra) February 6, 2020

#Baaghi3Trailer

Any country tries to attack on USA



USA pic.twitter.com/F23Vo0hR1I — Sach_in_side 🇮🇳 (@sach_inside) February 6, 2020

Whenever i see Bubble wraps :#Baaghi3Trailer pic.twitter.com/V1gnzeLNNf — N I T I N (@theNitinWalke) February 6, 2020

