Memes target Baaghi 3 for Wonder Woman inspiration, fans call Tiger Shroff ‘Captain America of India’

The viewers couldn’t help comparing the Baaghi 3 trailer to Wonder Woman and hailed Tiger Shroff as Captain America of Bollywood.

Updated: Feb 06, 2020 13:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Tiger Shroff seems to have taken inspiration from Wonder Woman for Baaghi 3.
         

Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 3 trailer is out and the actor is doing what he is best at -- action. It revolves around Tiger who crosses borders to bring back his brother (Riteish Deshmukh) from Syria, who after being seen in a police uniform in the introduction scene calls for his brother to rescue him from some boys while waiting for popcorn in a multiplex. But this is just the beginning, the trailer had enough to start a memefest on Twitter soon after its release.

From rhyming dialogues such as ‘log rishto mein hadein paar karte hain, mera ek aisa rishta tha, jiske liye maine sarhadein paar kardi (People cross limits for their relationships, I had one such relationship for which I crossed borders)” to some gymnastics in the name of action, the trailer had all many points to talk about.

While many compared the trailer to Salman Khan’s films, many drew comparisons between Tiger’s stunts and that of the Wonder Woman. A scene featuring Tiger holding a shield also led him to be compared to Captain America. Sharing a still from Baaghi 3, a Twitter user wrote, “CAPTAIN AMERICA BE LIKE! So let me get this straight, #Baaghi3 is about Ronnie rescuing his police serving brother who went for ‘ROUTINE PAPER WORK’ to Syria, gets abducted by terrorists and Ronnie comes to save the day against the entire militia!”

 

 

Another claimed Tiger was simply following Salman Khan’s footsteps and wrote, “Don’t blame Tiger for logics & acting after all he is following bhai’s foot steps.” One more fan shared a collage of scenes from Wonder Woman and Baaghi 3 and wrote, “One fighting on No Man’s Land. Another on No Bhai’s Land.”

 

 

 

 

Also read: Baaghi 3 trailer: Tiger Shroff and his biceps solve Syria, watch him do the perfect split amid tanks and choppers

The audience also wondered how Syria would react to the Baaghi 3 trailer. Sharing Manoj Bajpayee’s still from Gangs of Wasseypur, a user wrote, “Syria to All Bollywood Directors ‘Ab underground hone ka samay aagya hai’.” And obviously there is no dearth of sibling jokes inspired from Tiger and Riteish’s brotherhood. Fans compared Tiger and Riteish’s bond to that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. Here are some more sibling jokes which are totally worth your time.

 

 

