Baaghi 3 trailer: Tiger Shroff and his biceps solve Syria, watch him do the perfect split amid tanks and choppers

Updated: Feb 06, 2020 11:24 IST

The trailer of Baaghi 3, the third instalment in the successful action franchise led by Tiger Shroff and directed by Ahmed Khan, is here and is all an action hero can ask for. The power-packed trailer shows Tiger single-handedly fighting off the might of the Syrian state -- or whatever is the Bollywood version of the country -- to rescue his non-violent -- and for some reason, slightly effeminate -- brother, played by Riteish Deshmukh.

After the massive success of his last action film War, this is Tiger’s second consecutive action film and the actor takes it a notch higher with some fresh stunts and fight sequences. Shraddha, who had her fair share of stunts in Prabhas starrer Saaho, has little to do on the field but is good with swearing.

Watch Baaghi 3 trailer

The action sequences have been done well with Tiger and his biceps squaring off against multiple tanks and multiple helicopters. The trailer gives quite a few glimpses of what to expect in the department and the actor’s die-hard fans will not be disappointed.

The film also brings Tiger and father Jackie Shroff together on the silver screen for the first time. Jackie plays a police inspector and the father of Tiger and Riteish Deshmukh’s characters in the film.

Tiger had earlier shared the poster of the film to announce his return as Ronnie, the lead character. He wrote, “Against his strongest enemy, His greatest battle, Up against a nation, RONNIE is back!” In the poster, Tiger is seen facing a tank with a rifle in his hand. The subhead to the poster reads “This time he is up against a nation” giving a hint about what Ronnie has to deal with in Baaghi 3.

The War actor has been showcasing his toned physique in his Instagram posts while shooting for the film, which is happening in different locations including Jaipur. Tiger had paired up with Shraddha in the 2016 original and with Disha Patani in 2018 film, Baaghi 2. The new instalment will also mark Shraddha’s reunion with her Ek Villain co-actor Riteish Deshmukh.

Baaghi 3 team celebrates the wrap up of the film shoot.

Shraddha had announced the completion of the film shoot on December 30 last year. She had shared a picture on Instagram with the caption, “Last day on #BAAGHI3. What an amazing time with such a beautiful & loving team. Have had such an incredible time.” The picture showed the cast and crew, cutting a cake with Baaghi 3 written on it.

