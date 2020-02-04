Vishal-Shekhar on remixing Dus Bahane for Baaghi 3: ‘We are trying to fix it so it isn’t reduced to another shoddy remix’

music

Popular songs from the past getting remixed in films has been pain point for may music composers, particular Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani. Speaking to Mid Day, they said how they are doing their best to ‘save’ their song Dus Bahane from getting a shoddy remix and that they were willing to rehash their own song.

The song from the 2005 film Dus will feature in Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor’s upcoming film, Baaghi 3. Vishal said how they are in talks with Ahmed Khan, producer Sajid Nadiadwala and music honcho Bhushan Kumar to contain the damage. “We’re doing whatever we can to save our song. It had already been shot to some chop-shop version, before we found out and objected. We insisted on creative approval, remuneration and primary and sole credit for our composition. Thankfully, everyone concerned had recognised and understood our right to protect our work (and) our refusal to allow it to be released with anyone else’s name on it. Ahmed Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala have been supportive. Bhushan Kumar too had a long chat and promised to never reuse our music without our involvement. Since this had already been shot to a version we didn’t particularly care for, we are now trying to fix it so that a song that we all love, and one that has stood the passage of 16 years, isn’t reduced to merely another shoddy ‘remix’.”

For Vishal and Shekhar, the tampering of an original score goes beyond remuneration, credits and creative license. They want to protect their music legacy.

On the issue of where they will sing the song, the duo said, “We haven’t decided about that yet. We may keep the original vocals, because Shekhar and I are great friends with [original singers] KK and Shaan. We started together, and were part of this path-breaking track. But, since the tempo and verse have changed, we may need to replace the vocals too. Will decide in a day or two.”

Check out the original song:

The song, featuring Tiger and Shraddha, has already been shot. A source told the publication that it was shot last December. He said, “It was filmed across Serbia, Georgia, the Sambhar Salt Lake in Rajasthan, and Mumbai. Ahmed reimagined it as a stylised number that was shot against white backgrounds across the locales. He roped in couturier Aki Narula to design bright-coloured outfits for the leads.”

