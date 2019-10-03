Music is my religion, my life: Vishal Dadlani

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 17:58 IST

Music composer, singer and reality television judge Vishal Dadlani feels he is still a beginner and has lot to learn from new-age singers. “It is a fact. No one can learn everything about music. As music is something that has and will evolve, so no one can claim to know all or learnt all. For me, I am a music lover and my religion, my life, is all about and for music. So, if you see me singing or composing, it’s something that I was meant to do,” said the popular musician during a recent visit to Lucknow for promotions of his upcoming reality show.

Dadlani will be seen judging Indian Idol Season 11 again, “For me, Indian Idol is the ultimate platform in terms of quality and promoting talent. See, India is a country where you will find talent in every nook and corner. If we, as a platform, are able to do our bit in bringing the deserving talent to the fore, then we would have accomplished our sole motive for doing the show.”

Talking about promoting the right talent, Dadlani is quick to reply, “Why not? I mean if at some point you can support and give a push to talent, then I am always game for it. The music community is like a family and like members of any family we have to be there for each other. I feel so proud that once when a few new composers needed a chance to start, I actually made them meet filmmakers and gave them that one opportunity to take that first step towards making a career.”

Dadlani, along with his music partner Shekhar have given hit scores in films like ‘Dostana’, ‘Golmal’, ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, ‘Om Shanti Om’, ‘Ra One’, ‘Sultan’, ‘War’ and many more.

“We as musicians are poles apart but as friends we are one. It has been a long journey since we started way back in 1999. Till today, he supports me and stands by me come what may. Likewise me, and I will support him. It’s our way of working that sets us apart from others because we want to do quality work and bring out the best songs that will be remembered. Also, I love performing with my band and give it all as a performer on stage.”

On being asked which composition, other than his own, are his favourites, he said, “For me, music of any kind is a big yes. But till date, if any song can bring tears to my eyes and touch my emotions, it is Gulzar Sahab’s and Pancham Da’s compositions like ‘Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Naa’.”

Dadlani also supported the idea of showing the background of a show’s participants as an audio-visual presentation, though in the last season of the Indian Idol, this idea had drawn flak from audience members. “See, they are not stories. Those videos show the real life and struggles of participants. Our simple reason to present those ‘stories’ is to make people connect with them and give a morale booster to other talented youngsters out there who fear rejection thinking the platform is too big for them.”

Accompanying Dadlani were three participants from the current season including Rishabh, Sunny and Chetna.

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 17:58 IST