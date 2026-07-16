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    CIDCO inks 60-year lease for 1.4-acre land in Navi Mumbai's Nerul at ₹177 crore premium

    CIDCO has leased a 1.4-acre land parcel in Sector 52A, Nerul, Navi Mumbai, to Today Royal Developers for a one-time lease premium of 177 crore

    Published on: Jul 16, 2026, 22:41:04 IST
    By Mehul R Thakkar
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    The City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Ltd (CIDCO) has leased a 1.4-acre land parcel in Navi Mumbai's Nerul to real estate firm Today Royal Developers for a one-time lease premium of 177.05 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by CRE Matrix.

    CIDCO has leased a 1.4-acre land parcel in Navi Mumbai's Nerul to real estate firm Today Royal Developers for a one-time lease premium of ₹177.05 crore, (Photo for representational purposes only) (Pixabay)
    CIDCO has leased a 1.4-acre land parcel in Navi Mumbai's Nerul to real estate firm Today Royal Developers for a one-time lease premium of ₹177.05 crore, (Photo for representational purposes only) (Pixabay)

    The land parcel, located in Sector 52A, Nerul, measures 5,785.78 sq metres and has been leased for a 60-year tenure. The transaction was registered on July 10, 2026, with the developer paying 7.97 crore in stamp duty.

    According to the documents, the plot has been earmarked for mixed-use development, permitting both residential and commercial construction, and carries a base permissible Floor Space Index (FSI) of 1.5.

    Based on the one-time premium and the plot size, the lease premium works out to approximately 3.06 lakh per sq metre, according to the documents.

    The lease agreement stipulates a nominal annual lease rent of 100, in addition to the upfront premium, the documents showed.

    Also Read: Gautam Adani and family top Hurun Real Estate Rich List 2026, overtake DLF's Rajiv Singh

    An email seeking comments was sent to CIDCO. The story will be updated if a response is received. Today Royal Developers could not be reached for comment.

    What is leasehold land?

    In a leasehold arrangement, homebuyers own their apartments, while the underlying land remains leased from the lessor. Consequently, the cooperative housing society does not acquire absolute ownership of the land by way of a conveyance deed.

    What is freehold land?

    Under the freehold land model, the developer permanently transfers ownership of the land to the housing society. The conveyance deed is executed in the society's name, giving it complete ownership rights over the land.

    CIDCO's recent lease transaction

    In March 2025, Godrej Properties Ltd (GPL) acquired three contiguous land parcels spanning 6.54 acres in Navi Mumbai's Kharghar area on a 60-year lease for 717 crore, as per property registration documents accessed by SquareYards.

    The documents showed that GPL paid a stamp duty of over 35 crore, along with a registration fee of 90,000.

    The agreement for the three land parcels was officially registered on March 19, 2025, according to the documents accessed by SquareYards.

    The plots, measuring 6.54 acres, will offer a development potential of around 2 million sq ft, comprising premium residential apartments of varied configurations, the company had said.

    Also Read: MahaRERA pulls up CIDCO over Kharghar project after housing lottery winner flags amenity cuts, area mismatch

    • Mehul R Thakkar
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Mehul R Thakkar

      Mehul R Thakkar is a Mumbai-based journalist who closely tracks the city’s ever-evolving real estate landscape. He believes that Mumbai presents a unique reality that, while Mumbaikars deeply aspire to own a home in the city of dreams, many spend little actual time living in it due to long commutes and demanding work lives. With over 11 years of experience in journalism, I have reported across a wide spectrum of beats, including real estate, housing, infrastructure, aviation, and education. I have also extensively covered the workings of India’s wealthiest civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), providing insight into the policy, governance, and urban planning decisions that directly influence Mumbai’s growth. Before joining Hindustan Times, I worked in fast-paced digital and print newsrooms, including Moneycontrol.com and Deccan Chronicle, as well as national dailies such as The Asian Age and DNA. Outside the newsroom, I am an avid weather tracker, a fan of spy thrillers in both books and films, and a keen follower of international affairs.Read More

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    Home/Real Estate/CIDCO Inks 60-year Lease For 1.4-acre Land In Navi Mumbai's Nerul At ₹177 Crore Premium
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