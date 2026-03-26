MahaRERA pulls up CIDCO over Kharghar project after housing lottery winner flags amenity cuts, area mismatch

The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) directed the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) to enhance disclosures and improve transparency for its Kharghar, Navi Mumbai housing project by uploading complete and updated details on the regulator’s portal. Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) directed the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) to enhance disclosures and improve transparency for its Kharghar, Navi Mumbai housing project by uploading complete and updated details on the regulator’s portal. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Gemini Generated Photo )

The directive followed multiple complaints by a lottery winner, who alleged deviations from the project’s advertised specifications. The buyer flagged a reduction in amenities from 16 to fewer, a cut in passenger lifts from four to two, and a discrepancy in carpet area, originally advertised as 540 sq ft but later revised to 508 sq ft as per RERA norms.

The case The order came in response to a complaint filed by a CIDCO lottery winner for a project near Kharghar Railway Station, who alleged deviations.

The homebuyer alleged that key features highlighted during the CIDCO lottery advertisement were subsequently altered. He pointed to a reduction in amenities from 16 to fewer, a cut in the number of passenger lifts from four to two, and a discrepancy in the carpet area, which was advertised as 540 sq ft but later stated as 508 sq ft under RERA norms.

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CIDCO's defence In its submissions, CIDCO attributed the amenity changes primarily to Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) restrictions, stating that some originally proposed amenities fell within mangrove buffer zones where development is restricted. It also stated that the building design was revised in line with regulatory norms, including reducing the height and recalibrating lift requirements in accordance with the National Building Code (NBC). Regarding the carpet area issue, CIDCO clarified that the higher figure included the enclosed balcony space, whereas the RERA-defined carpet area excluded it.

In its reply to MahaRERA, CIDCO said, "RERA carpet area is 47.227 sq. mtr (508 sq. ft.), whereas the actual carpet area is 50.942 sq. mtr, which along with the enclosed balcony works out to 543.495 sq. ft. Further, the unit also includes dry balcony area of 17.25 sq. mtr and internal wall area of 26.78 sq. ft., resulting in a total unit area of approximately 587.53 sq. ft. Therefore the advertised 540 sq. ft. represents the actual carpet area including enclosed balcony, whereas the RERA carpet area is 508 sq. ft. as per the statutory definition."

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MahaRERA's verdict MahaRERA, in its order dated March 16, 2026, stated that the homebuyer, despite being a lottery winner, had not yet entered into a registered agreement for sale nor paid 10% of the consideration amount, and therefore did not qualify as an ‘allottee’ under the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016. Consequently, the authority held that the substantive claims regarding alterations in project specifications could not be adjudicated at this stage.

However, MahaRERA highlighted the importance of transparency and accountability in public housing projects. It was observed that CIDCO had not placed sufficient material on record to justify the reduction in amenities conclusively and had also failed to upload complete and clear sanctioned plans on the MahaRERA portal, as mandated under Section 11 of RERA.

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"MahaRERA has also noticed the grievance raised by the complainant (homebuyer) regarding non-uploading of complete sanctioned plans and revised plans on the MahaRERA website by the respondent (CIDCO), which is a statutory duty of the respondent, being the promoter of the said project, in terms of the provisions of Section 11 of the RERA," the authority said in its order.

"Therefore, the respondent (CIDCO) is directed to ensure that all relevant approvals, sanctioned plans (including the plans reflecting the approved lift configuration), and any subsequent revisions thereto, along with the final list of amenities proposed to be provided in the project (supported by the approved layout plan reflecting such amenities), are uploaded on the MahaRERA website within a period of 30 days from the date of this order," the MahaRERA order said.

A query has been sent to CIDCO. The story will be updated if a response is received.