Mumbai real estate: Goregaon penthouse sold for ₹55 crore at ₹64,822 per sq ft, highest so far in western suburbs
Mumbai real estate news: An 8,570 sq ft penthouse in Goregaon, Mumbai, sold by listed developer Oberoi Realty for ₹55 crore in a building named Oberoi Elysian
An 8,570 sq ft penthouse in Goregaon, Mumbai, has been sold by listed developer Oberoi Realty for ₹55 crore at a per sq ft price of ₹64,822, making it among the highest recorded so far in the western suburbs, according to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey.com.
The penthouse, located in the Oberoi Elysian building on the Western Express Highway (WEH) in Goregaon East, was purchased by Kapila Aorora, the promoter of a manufacturing company.
According to the documents, the penthouse is located on the 62nd, 63rd, and 64th floors of the building for which the transaction was registered on February 18, 2026.
A stamp duty of ₹2.77 crore and a registration fee of ₹30,000 were paid for the transaction. A 1% discount on stamp duty was availed under the Maharashtra government's incentive for women homebuyers.
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The penthouse was purchased along with six parking spaces, the documents show.
An email query was sent to Oberoi Realty. The story will be updated if a response is received. Kapila Arora could not be reached for comment.
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All about the highest per sq ft rate in Goregaon
According to real estate experts, this is one of the highest per sq ft rates for which a residential property was transacted in the history of the western suburbs. In the past, two luxury buildings, including Oberoi Sky City and Aquaria Grande in Borivali, have fetched over ₹50,000 per sq ft.
For example, in 2025, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar sold two apartments in Mumbai's Borivali for ₹7.10 crore at a per sq ft price of over ₹52,000. The two apartments were located in the Oberoi Sky City project.
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"This transaction of a penthouse being sold for ₹55 crore is the highest rate ( ₹64,834/sft) in the particular building and also in the western suburbs at large. The majority of transactions are in the range of ₹42,000 to ₹46,000 per sq ft. However, deals for higher floors (53rd and above), rates are in the range of ₹54,000 to ₹57,000 per sq ft. The second-highest rate is ₹63,609 per sq ft for an apartment measuring 3,042 sq ft on the 58th floor that was sold for ₹19.3 crore," said Sandeep Reddy, co-founder, Zapkey.com
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMehul R Thakkar
Mehul R Thakkar is a Mumbai-based journalist who closely tracks the city’s ever-evolving real estate landscape. He believes that Mumbai presents a unique reality that, while Mumbaikars deeply aspire to own a home in the city of dreams, many spend little actual time living in it due to long commutes and demanding work lives. With over 11 years of experience in journalism, I have reported across a wide spectrum of beats, including real estate, housing, infrastructure, aviation, and education. I have also extensively covered the workings of India’s wealthiest civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), providing insight into the policy, governance, and urban planning decisions that directly influence Mumbai’s growth. Before joining Hindustan Times, I worked in fast-paced digital and print newsrooms, including Moneycontrol.com and Deccan Chronicle, as well as national dailies such as The Asian Age and DNA. Outside the newsroom, I am an avid weather tracker, a fan of spy thrillers in both books and films, and a keen follower of international affairs.Read More