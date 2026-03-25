Mumbai real estate: Goregaon penthouse sold for ₹55 crore at ₹64,822 per sq ft, highest so far in western suburbs

An 8,570 sq ft penthouse in Goregaon, Mumbai, has been sold by listed developer Oberoi Realty for ₹55 crore at a per sq ft price of ₹64,822, making it among the highest recorded so far in the western suburbs, according to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey.com. Mumbai real estate top deal: An 8,570 sq ft penthouse in Goregaon, Mumbai, has been sold by listed developer Oberoi Realty for ₹55 crore at a per sq ft price of ₹64,822. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Gemini Generated Photo )

The penthouse, located in the Oberoi Elysian building on the Western Express Highway (WEH) in Goregaon East, was purchased by Kapila Aorora, the promoter of a manufacturing company.

According to the documents, the penthouse is located on the 62nd, 63rd, and 64th floors of the building for which the transaction was registered on February 18, 2026.

A stamp duty of ₹2.77 crore and a registration fee of ₹30,000 were paid for the transaction. A 1% discount on stamp duty was availed under the Maharashtra government's incentive for women homebuyers.

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The penthouse was purchased along with six parking spaces, the documents show.

An email query was sent to Oberoi Realty. The story will be updated if a response is received. Kapila Arora could not be reached for comment.

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All about the highest per sq ft rate in Goregaon According to real estate experts, this is one of the highest per sq ft rates for which a residential property was transacted in the history of the western suburbs. In the past, two luxury buildings, including Oberoi Sky City and Aquaria Grande in Borivali, have fetched over ₹50,000 per sq ft.

For example, in 2025, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar sold two apartments in Mumbai's Borivali for ₹7.10 crore at a per sq ft price of over ₹52,000. The two apartments were located in the Oberoi Sky City project.

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"This transaction of a penthouse being sold for ₹55 crore is the highest rate ( ₹64,834/sft) in the particular building and also in the western suburbs at large. The majority of transactions are in the range of ₹42,000 to ₹46,000 per sq ft. However, deals for higher floors (53rd and above), rates are in the range of ₹54,000 to ₹57,000 per sq ft. The second-highest rate is ₹63,609 per sq ft for an apartment measuring 3,042 sq ft on the 58th floor that was sold for ₹19.3 crore," said Sandeep Reddy, co-founder, Zapkey.com