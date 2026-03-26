Will Maharashtra hike Ready Reckoner rates amid the US-Israel-Iran war? Real estate developers warn of price rise

Mounting fiscal pressure and a rising debt burden could prompt the Maharashtra government to revise ready reckoner (RR) rates from April, with reports indicating an average hike of over 5% across the state for the 2026–27 financial year. Real estate developers warn that if implemented, the increase amid the ongoing US-Iran war could deal a double blow to homebuyers by further driving up property acquisition costs. Mumbai real estate news: Mounting fiscal pressure and a rising debt burden could prompt the Maharashtra government to revise ready reckoner (RR) rates from April, with reports indicating an average hike of over 5% across the state for the 2026–27 financial year. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Gemini Generated Photo )

Last year, the state government had announced an average increase of 3.89% in ready reckoner rates for the financial year 2025-26, following a two-year gap.

Experts say the proposed increase in ready reckoner rates in Maharashtra, along with rising costs of materials such as steel and tiles driven by higher fuel and freight expenses amid the US-Israel-Iran war, could make homeownership and real estate investment more expensive, further weighing on a market already facing slow sales.

They say Mumbai’s real estate market has been subdued over the past month due to geopolitical uncertainties, with many homebuyers adopting a wait-and-watch approach.

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What are the ready reckoner rates? Ready reckoner rates (RR rates) are the minimum rates based on which the government can charge registration fees and stamp duty on a property transaction. They are also used to calculate capital gains for income tax. RR rates are linked to all premiums, charges, and floor space index (FSI) rates payable by real estate developers to municipal corporations. The rates are released at the beginning of the financial year in Maharashtra.

The RR rate, also known as the ‘circle rate’ or ‘guidance value’ in several parts of the country, is the minimum per sq ft rate of a property or land fixed by the state government. The RR rate is deemed the minimum market rate. But if one sells their house or land at a lower rate than the RR rate, the buyer’s stamp duty and other charges are linked to the RR rate. If it is sold for a higher rate than RR rates, the stamp duty is linked to the higher rate, also known as the market rate.

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How will increased RR rates impact homebuyers? According to real estate developers, a rise in ready reckoner (RR) rates, alongside escalating construction costs driven by global geopolitical tensions, is likely to exert dual pressure on property prices in Maharashtra, making homes more expensive for buyers.

"Rising construction costs driven by global geopolitical tensions, along with a potential increase in Ready Reckoner rates, are likely to exert dual pressure on real estate pricing in Maharashtra. While developers may absorb some input cost escalation initially, sustained increases will inevitably be passed on to homebuyers, impacting overall affordability," said Suhan Shetty, Managing Director, Rubics Realty.

"The market has previously demonstrated resilience to RR hikes; however, this year could be a bit more challenging. Demand in the uber luxury and premium segment may remain stable, absorption in the mid-income housing could see some moderation, making pricing strategies and financial flexibility key to sustaining momentum," Shetty said.

Earlier this week, real estate developers’ bodies Credai and Naredco both warned that a prolonged US-Iran war could push up construction costs, as key materials such as steel and tiles become more expensive due to rising fuel and freight costs. This, in turn, may delay project timelines and raise housing prices.

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The impact is largely driven by higher crude oil prices and logistics disruptions, which are already feeding into steel and other construction inputs, putting pressure on developers’ margins, developers said. The two associations, together representing around 20,000 developers, also expressed concern about possible delays in completing real estate projects due to likely shortages of construction materials.