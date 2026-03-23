Construction costs, home prices may rise; project timelines could be delayed if US-Iran war persists: CREDAI-NAREDCO

Real estate developers’ bodies Credai and Naredco have warned that a prolonged US-Iran war could push up construction costs, as key materials such as steel and tiles become more expensive due to rising fuel and freight costs. This, in turn, may delay project timelines and raise housing prices. Credai and Naredco have warned that a prolonged US-Iran war could push up construction costs, as key materials such as steel and tiles become more expensive due to rising fuel and freight costs (Photo for representational purposes only) (Pexels)

The impact is largely driven by higher crude oil prices and logistics disruptions, which are already feeding into steel and other construction inputs, putting pressure on developers’ margins.



The two associations, together representing around 20,000 developers, also expressed concern about possible delays in completing real estate projects due to likely shortages of construction materials.



Parveen Jain, president, NAREDCO, said the ongoing tension in the Gulf region is now beginning to reflect in the real estate sector, mainly through shortages of construction materials and price increases.



“Key materials such as steel, PVC products, wires, pipes, and even glass are currently in short supply. In addition, segments like ceramic manufacturing have been impacted due to fuel-related challenges.”



He said that if the “conflict continues for a longer period, it could lead to further increases in construction costs and may affect project timelines.”

Shekhar Patel, national president of Credai, said that the Indian real estate sector remains largely stable despite the evolving geopolitical situation, with no significant impact on construction activity as most key raw materials are manufactured domestically.

Also Read: Dubai real estate update: ‘Over 60% of on-hold deals likely to close next quarter if uncertainty eases in 4-8 weeks’

“At present, only temporary supply chain disruptions are being observed due to global energy volatility. Certain clusters, such as the marble and tile manufacturing hub in Morbi, Gujarat, are facing short-term challenges due to fuel supply constraints and heightened logistics pressures. These, however, are transitional in nature,” he said.

However, “if the situation persists for a month or longer, it may begin to reflect in input costs, leading to a gradual impact on overall pricing,” he added.

Also Read: Will Strait of Hormuz disruption push up luxury apartment prices in Delhi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad?

Earlier, an analysis by Anarock had said that the Strait of Hormuz blockade since early March has impacted the real estate sector by driving up material costs, disrupting supply chains, and heightening the risk of delays or stalled projects. Rising ribbed steel rod prices are expected to weigh on construction in high-rise markets like Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, and Hyderabad, while also pushing up luxury housing prices, with developers likely to raise rates by over 5%.